India's delegation to the G7 is self-isolating after two of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he would attend his meetings virtually.

India second wave accounted for a quarter of global coronavirus deaths last week.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Twitter that he was made aware of possible exposure to the virus on Tuesday and said that he would now attend Wednesday's G7 meeting virtually "as a measure of abundant caution."

Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well. May 5, 2021

A source told Insider that the Indian delegation has yet to attend the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Lancaster House so did not pose a risk to the summit.

"Two delegates tested positive so the entire delegation is now self isolating," a British official told Reuters. They added that all delegates took daily Covid-19 tests.

India is battling a record-breaking surge of the virus that has overwhelmed hospitals, morgues, and crematoriums. Hospitals are struggling with a critical oxygen shortage.

Rapidly spreading coronavirus variants are perhaps the biggest culprit for India's new surge.

The variant first found in the country, B.1.617 is in fact three distinct viruses. Collectively, they have spread to 17 countries, according to the WHO. All three have been detected in the US, according to GISAID.

But a number of other factors also contributed to their spread: massive social gatherings, a slow vaccine rollout, and a healthcare system that was woefully unprepared for the influx of patients.

India accounted for one in four deaths from the coronavirus in the world last week, the World Health Organization said.

The WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update, published Tuesday, that India recorded 46% of global cases and 25% global deaths from April 26 to May 2.

India is not a member of the G7, an intergovernmental organization which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, but it is attending this week's meeting.

The G7 is holding its annual summit in Cornwall in June - the group's first face-to-face summit in two years.

