A seaside hotel one kilometre away from where world leaders are meeting for a Group of Seven summit in England this weekend has temporarily shut down due to a Covid-19 outbreak among staff members, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The Pedn Olva hotel in St. Ives is hosting members of the security detail for Germany's delegation, British media reported. Security staff told Sky News that they had "been told nothing" about the outbreak and might have to sleep in a tent on the beach.

Most hotels in Cornwall are fully booked ahead of the summit, which begins on Friday.

Several media crews, including CBS, were also staying at the hotel, Sky News reported.

The hotel owners confirmed in a statement to Sky News that "a number" of team members tested positive for the coronavirus and that the hotel is fully closed. The owners added they "immediately notified Public Health England" and worked closely with officials.

"We fully appreciate the inconvenience given the limited accommodation options available in the area at the moment but the safety and security of our team and guests is our upmost priority," the statement said. "The hotel will reopen once a full Covid-19 deep clean has taken place and we have the available staff to run it."

Sky News reported that 13 of the hotel's approximately 17 workers have been infected.

Cornwall, the county home to St. Ives, reported nearly triple the number of Covid-19 cases on Thursday as on Wednesday, Newsweek reported. According to the BBC's tracker, 76% of adults in the area have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 60% are fully vaccinated.

But thousands of diplomats, security, and local police were expected to descend on Cornwall for the event.

The weekend's summit, which marks President Joe Biden's first foreign trip since taking office, is being hosted at the Cabris Bay Hotel. Leaders from the US, the UK, France, Germany, Canada, Italy, and Japan are scheduled to meet to discuss several global issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic.