ICYMI: Why SA’s vaccine queue jumpers will get away with it; all the virus origin theories
- Total recorded infections: 1,659,070
- Number of vaccines administered (including first-dose Pfizer shots): 963,876
- Total deaths: 56,363
- Here is a round-up of Covid-19 news for the past week.
South Africa’s daily infection rate has climbed to over 4,000 in the past week, as government looks at possibly implementing new restrictions as the country faces its third wave of Covid-19 cases.
Primary schools in the country look set to resume normal daily classes, as of the start of the third term on 26 July. Most sporting codes, however, remain prohibited according to new rules gazetted by the department of basic education on Friday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on South Africa’s third wave ‘soon’.
Here is what you may have missed this week:
