Here’s how lockdown rules change today, from masks to PCR entry tests

Lockdown rule changes on Tuesday night mean outdoor masks are out, and funeral maximum attendance is up.

PCR tests at the border are no longer required – for the vaccinated – and social distancing rules get an update.

Here are the changes announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa and now in effect.

South Africa's mask mandate has been relaxed, and proof of vaccination can now replace proof of a negative coronavirus test at the border.

Crowds of tens of thousands of people are also allowed again, as long as everyone is either tested or vaccinated.

South Africa is "now ready to enter a new phase in our management of the pandemic", President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation on Tuesday night.

Relaxed draft rules to replace those empowered by the national state of disaster are open for public consultation until mid April, but relaxations could come immediately, Ramaphosa said.

"With these changes, almost all restrictions on social and economic activity will have been lifted", he said, while also cautioning that the "further easing of the remaining restrictions will require that we increase the rate of vaccination among South Africans."

As of Tuesday evening 43.6% of the adult population is considered fully vaccinated.

Here are the new lockdown rules that came into effect on Tuesday night.

No more outdoor masks

A mask, or a home-made alternative that covers the nose and mouth, has been required the moment you set foot out the door for years. With the return of first legal outdoor exercise, and later restaurants, opportunities arose to take off your mask in public, but you needed an excuse every time you did, and you faced criminal prosecution for failing to wear one.

Now masks will only be required indoors, and on public transport, but no longer when you are otherwise outdoors.

Planned future rules define the places where masks will be required as when "in a gathering in an indoor public place", while you "use any form of public transport", and to "enter a public premises".

On Tuesday night, Ramaphosa said South Africans "still need to wear masks when in shops, malls, offices, factories, taxes, buses, trains or any other indoor public space", but that masks will not be needed for outdoor gatherings.

Children under six are exempt from wearing masks.

Social-distancing rules: 1 metre, 50%, or total-headcount limits for the fully unvaccinated...

South Africa has used various approaches to social distancing, including demanding a space of 1.5 metres between people and limiting the use of venues to some fraction of their normal safe maximum.

Three rules will now apply:

a 1-metre space between people, everywhere except schools

up to 50% of maximum normal capacity for any venue, indoors or outdoors – as long as everyone shows proof of full vaccination or a PCR test no more than 72 hours old

a maximum of 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors where vaccination status and test results aren't checked.

... except at funerals

Funerals – a consistent source of cluster infections – will remain specially regulated. The maximum number of attendees is now 200 (up from 100), but everything that resembles an associated gathering remains banned: after-tears parties, after-funeral gatherings in general, and night vigils.

Funerals may be no longer than two hours.

No PCR test needed to get into the country, if you are fully vaccinated

As previously proposed, those who can show proof of vaccination at the border no longer need a recent negative coronavirus test.

If you are unvaccinated, you will still need that PCR test, no more than 72 hours old, to get in to South Africa.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

