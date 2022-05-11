If a debt collector knocks, you should check they are legit – except that you can’t

Debt collectors must be registered with their regulator, the Council for Debt Collectors, to legally operate in South Africa.

In theory, you can check that registration status online. That is what the Council says – formally, in the Government Gazette.

But the register is not actually available online, despite long-standing claims it will be "soon".

And good luck trying to confirm a collector's status online

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

If a debt collector comes knocking on your door in South Africa, it is, in theory, very easy to check that they are legitimate. You simply go to the website of the Council for Debt Collectors (CFDC) and its "active register" and look them up.

In November 2020, third-party archiving shows, you could search that register by company name or registration number, surname, or postal code.

If you found your debt collector there, you could turn to the CFDC for help if they, say, threatened you, or contacted you on a Sunday. If the debt collector did not appear on that register, you could have the makings of a criminal complaint against them, because no collector may operate in SA without registration.

By January 2021, the register had disappeared, replaced with a message that it will be available again "soon". Well over a year later, the same promise still appears, but the register has not reappeared.

On Friday, that apparently changed, with the CFDC saying, by publication in the Government Gazette, that its register was open for electronic inspection on its website.

That is not true.

All the website offers is a telephone number to call, to verify a debt collector's registration. In testing by Business Insider South Africa on Monday and Tuesday, calls to that number were never answered.

The Council offered to email the list of registered debt collectors, but warned that it changes "almost daily".

It said the list had been removed because it was migrating IT systems. It did not answer further questions.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.