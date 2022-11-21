You can become a 'business coach' by buying one of these franchises for R200k

Becoming a business coach in South Africa can be as easy as buying a coaching franchise.

These franchises claim to assist business owners struggling with things like sales and growth.

Although some franchisors require franchisees have past managerial experience, others are happy if you're a generally sound person with good sales skills.

This is a very different approach compared to the many complex business coaching courses available at respected tertiary institutions in South Africa.

If you like the idea of calling yourself a business coach and working under a franchise model, you can do so for as little as R200,000.

Here's how much it costs to buy a business coaching franchise in South Africa.

There are several coaching franchises that you can buy in South Africa, some for under R170,000, that give you tools to advise people on how to improve their businesses - and award you the title of "business coach".

Some business coaching franchises allow you to become a team member simply by paying the franchise fees and possessing a few personality traits.

Others require a few basic entrance requirements - like previous managerial experience or owning some kind of business at some stage - before you are eligible to coach others on how to run their operations.

The role of a business coach also varies depending on the franchise. Most offer struggling companies some assessment or quiz, and a step-by-step process to follow depending on the answers. Others have group or one-on-one sessions, meet in-person, or online only. Many also include the option for franchisees to upsell struggling business owners with additional licensed material like books and software.

Costs for these franchises range between R200,000 and R1.5 million, which varies according to brand, region size, and staff complement.

Here's how much it costs to buy your own turnkey business coaching franchise in South Africa.

World Class Coach

World Class Coach is a business coaching franchise established in 2021. The company calls itself the most effective business coaching franchise in Africa, and they claim to offer businesses assistance with both strategies and execution. According to the World Class Coach website, franchisees benefit from multiple income stream potential, an online management platform, a coach certification process, and a lead generation system to get more clients.

Franchise documents don't list any qualification requirements for prospective coaches but instead say the most important attributes for franchisees are things like the ability to sell, communicate, work hard, and be positive.

World Class Coach costs: World Class Coach charges a R170,000 establishment fee and a R170,000 upfront fee. They recommend a working capital of R150,000. They charge 3% of turnover that goes towards marketing and R3,000 per month after the first 12 months.

Business Doctors

Business Doctors started in 2004 and says it equips franchisees to give practical support for "businesses seeking next level growth". Franchisees deliver packaged support services to small and medium enterprises within specific regions. These services include face-to-face strategic reviews, peer-to-peer groups, and a development programme.

According to their website, the ideal Business Doctors franchisee has "strong business experience". They offer training and support and equip franchisees with marketing tools.

Business Doctors costs: Business Doctors charges a R157,000 establishment fee and a R54,000 upfront fee. They recommend a working capital of R120,000. Franchisees must pay 12% of monthly turnover, which is split between advertising, marketing, and management.

Action Coach

Action Coach claims to have gone "From a humble one-man-show operation to a multi-million enterprise". It's a global company with local offices, and they all work with a document they call "14 Points of Culture". They offer group or one-on-one coaching and have various events and resources for coaching customers.

To be called an Action Coach business coach, franchisees must pass an application process that includes an interview and personality assessment. They also conduct a due diligence test and something called a "Discovery Day". They're looking to take on franchisees with senior-level business or managerial experience, an educational background, and a passion for business. They also want people with the ability to invest capital in their coaching business.

Action Coach costs: Action Coach offers several coaching franchise packages that start at R595,000 in initial franchise fees. If you want to hire additional coaches and expand your area, you can expect to pay between R695,000 and R1.5 million. Action Coach does not stipulate royalty or management fees in its franchise documents.