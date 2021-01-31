A mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium briefly shut down Saturday after protesters arrived.

The protesters included people from anti-vaccine and right-wing groups.

People in line for vaccines had already been waiting for hours before the disruption.

A mass Covid-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles temporarily shut down Saturday after protesters gathered near the entrance.

The protesters included people from anti-vaccine and far-right groups, according to the Los Angeles Times. A reporter from the Beverly Hills Courier said there were about 40 demonstrators. No incidents of violence have been reported.

Officials told the Times the Los Angeles Fire Department closed the gate as a precaution at around 2 p.m., but it was reopened about an hour later.

The Los Angeles Police Department said all scheduled vaccinations would occur.

In photos and videos shared on Twitter, protesters were carrying signs that said, "COVID=SCAM," "I only like muzzles in the bedroom," and "Tell Bill Gates to go vaccinate himself."

Bill Gates says he has been vaccinated.

