Contaminated spinach left people in Australia hallucinating, confused, and unable to stand

At least 164 people in Australia have reported possibly toxic reactions after eating baby spinach.

Reported symptoms include hallucinations, delirium, blurred vision, and rapid heartbeat.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand has recalled 13 spinach-based food items.

More than 100 people in Australia have reported hallucinations, delirium, or and other mind-altering reactions after eating baby spinach that appears to have been contaminated by a mystery plant, New South Wales officials said Monday.

"They're unable to see properly, they're confused, they're having hallucinations," Darren Roberts, the medical director of NSW Poisons Information Center, said of the victims in an interview on local television, according to the New York Times. "And we're talking about scary hallucinations; it's nothing that's fun."

Those who ate the contaminated spinach described feeling dizzy or unable to stand, having blurred vision, and struggling to breathe normally, the Washington Post reported. One woman said she experienced full-body numbness after consuming a seven-ounce serving of cooked spinach.





Other reported symptoms include confusion, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, flushed face, and dry mouth and skin, health officials said.

As of Sunday, a total of 164 people reported potentially toxic reactions after eating baby spinach and at least 42 sought medical attention for their symptoms, according to the latest update by NSW Health.

Officials have not confirmed where the spinach was grown and how it was contaminated, but they said it is likely a single plant source that caused the issue. They sent a sample of the contaminant plant to laboratories for testing, but have not yet released results to the public.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand has since recalled 13 spinach-based food items.