Columbus, Ohio police fatally shot someone Tuesday afternoon as the nation awaited the Derek Chauvin verdict.

Police say officers were responding to an attempted stabbing call.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed there is body-worn camera footage of the shooting.

The Columbus Police Department fatally shot someone Tuesday afternoon just as a jury returned a guilty verdict for ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

Family members have identified Makiyah Bryant, a Black teenager, as the victim, according to media reports. A woman who said she was Makiyah's aunt told reporters her niece was 15 years old, while a woman who said she was Makiyah's mom said the girl was 16 years old.

A crowd had gathered Tuesday evening at the site of the shooting, where police say officers were responding to an attempted stabbing call.

Columbus police confirmed to local media outlets that a victim had died in an "officer-involved shooting" on the east side of Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the initial stabbing call was received around 4:30 p.m. and that a call reporting shots had been fired came in at 4:45 p.m. Columbus police also confirmed they requested Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigations respond to the scene.

According to WTRF, the bureau is often tasked with investigating shootings that involve police officers.

The victim, who has yet to be officially identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but died at the hospital around 5:20 p.m., according to NBC 4. A public information officer for Columbus police did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Hazel Bryant told The Columbus Dispatch that the teenage victim was her niece. Bryant said the girl lived in a foster home on Legion Lane, where the shooting took place and had gotten into an altercation with someone else at the home.

She told the outlet that her niece had a knife, but said the girl had dropped the weapon before she was shot "multiple times" by a police officer.

Paula Bryant, a woman who identified herself as the victim's mother, told local reporter Lacey Crisp her daughter was 16-years-old, an honor roll student, and a sweet child.

â€œMaâ€™Khia had a motherly nature about her. She promoted peace,â€ said the 16 year-old girlâ€™s mother, Paula. pic.twitter.com/vhBauZn3Kc — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) April 21, 2021

A video from the scene appeared to show someone wearing brightly colored shoes laying on the ground as an officer stood nearby. People can be heard yelling at police in the video.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther acknowledged the shooting in a tweet, saying "a young woman tragically lost her life." He also confirmed that there is body-worn camera footage of the incident.

Ginther also asked Columbus residents to remain calm as the Bureau of Criminal Investigations investigates the incident.

A crowd continued to grow as the evening went on, chanting "Black Lives Matter," and asking officers if there was footage of the shooting.

WSYX reporter Alexis Moberger captured video of a woman at the scene who said her teenage niece was the victim.

"She didn't deserve to die like a dog on the street," the woman said.





