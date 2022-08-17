Capetonians are finding it pretty cold, and the city set one new record for minimum temperature this week.

But 1787, now that was a truly miserable year.

Researchers have drawn weather data from the Dutch East India Company’s day registers, giving new insight into Cape Town's climate.

The observations show extreme weather, possibly linked to volcanic activity, and some pretty rough storms.

Capetonians say it is pretty cold round about now, and not entirely without cause. On Monday, preliminary data from the SA Weather Service shows, its Royal Yacht Club station captured a new record low temperature.

That low was 3.1 degrees Celsius (down from the previous record of 3.3 degrees), which people in Sutherland may have found relatively balmy. On Monday, that Northern Cape town saw a minimum of -8, and on Sunday the temperature never made it above 7.4.

Still, for Cape Town, that is on the cold side. The city's climate is classed as Mediterranean – albeit with some exceptional cold, excessive rain, gale force winds, and storm surges.

And those who live in the region have had to deal with such spells of bad weather for at least several hundred years, new research shows.

1787, for instance, was a really wretched year.

In recent years, the Tracing History Trust, with collaborators including from the University of the Witwatersrand, has been transcribing the records of the Dutch East India Company (VOC), the first colonial masters of Cape Town.

As a weather record, the information has proven hugely valuable, say Stefan Grab from Wits and Mark Williams from Cardiff University, in a recent paper in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.

Colony founder Jan van Riebeeck "took a personal interest in understanding the Cape climate and its implications for local shipping", they say, and asked for daily weather to be included in day registers, first used to capture the details of ships at sea. As a result, weather observations were captured from 1652 through until 1791, and with remarkable consistency.

Scribes were discouraged from varying the way the records were kept, the researchers say, so terminology was standardised. The importance ascribed to the data saw accounts that usually included changes in wind direction and force, even overnight, plus details of cloud cover and precipitation.

Recording the weather was "a daily ritual with global implications for company trade", say the researchers.

With a bit of extrapolation, that information gives new insight into what Cape Town was like at the time – which was not always nice.

"Results show extreme weather and climate variability in Cape Town during the mid- to late 1780s," the researchers say, including 1787.

We don't know exactly how cold it got – especially not relative to Sutherland – but we do know that in 1787 it rained a lot. The year saw 121 rain days, 60% above the mean for the last 75 years. Wet spells typically lasted for a week, and at one point it rained for 16 solid days, while the longest wet spell in the last two decades was nine days, in 2010.

That June, VOC scribes wrote of "continual, copious rains", and in July they captured that "accumulated rainfall has exceeded that noted during all previous winter seasons".

Later in the month, the conditions seemed to get to the usually stoic record-keepers, as hail covered all of Table Mountain.

"It cannot be recalled in human memory, at least not since a long time in years, of such excessive rains that have almost flooded the countryside, and of such cold northwest winds," one wrote.

The miserable year may be of more than passing interest.

The extreme weather and climate variation in the mid to late 1780s seen in the Cape Town records may be linked to a volcanic eruption in Iceland, the researchers say, and that "raises important research questions that require further investigation, such as whether volcanic explosions in the north could have impacted midlatitude climates."