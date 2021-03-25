Thirty one countries around the world offer residency- or citizenship-by-investment programmes, which range in cost from $100,000 to more than $7 million.

A new report from Deep Knowledge Analytics and Henley & Partners called the Investment Migration Programs Health Risk Assessment ranks these countries by how effectively they've handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The notion that health, rather than wealth, is the most valuable asset class, will see the ascendance of regions that promote both individual and institutional migration and relocation on the basis of prioritizing well-being, rather than capital," Dmitry Kaminskiy, cofounder of Deep Knowledge Group, said in a press release.

The assessment looked at six factors: the government's efficiency in risk management, quarantine efficiency, monitoring and detection of the virus, health readiness, regional resilience, and emergency preparedness. Henley & Global also partnered with academics and professional experts to provide insights on various regions' responses.

Notably, the list is not the same as the Henley Passport Index's annual ranking of passports' strength based on how many countries a holder can gain visa-free access to.

Here are the top 10 countries where the wealthy can invest in citizenship while feeling safer from COVID-19, in descending order.