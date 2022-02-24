News analysis

Seven agencies will draw at least R1 billion each from citizens over the next three years, in silent subsidies that avoid going through the tax system.

In the case of Sanral, that subsidy will hit R17 billion, documents released alongside the national Budget show.

Other organisations, such as SanParks, will also rely on big direct payments from citizens, but not for unavoidable services.

Here are South Africa's big silently subsidised state entities.

As it battles a mountain of debt, the South African government will keep its spending growth below inflation, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and his treasury promised on Wednesday, in delivering the national budget.

But not everyone will have to tighten their belts equally just because there isn't enough tax income to go around. Among South Africa's long list of government agencies are many that get to charge citizens directly or, more conveniently still, by way of the large companies those citizens pay for essentials such as fuel and financial services.

Among those are seven organisations that will cost South Africans at least R1 billion over the next three years, not counting tax money paid out of government coffers, the hefty Estimates of National Expenditure for 2022 document released alongside the Budget on Wednesday shows.

In the case of the SA National Roads Agency, citizens will pay about R5.6 billion per year directly to the upkeep of roads.

Not every government entity that is partially self-funded gets a silent subsidy.

In some cases, the money government organisations raise to fund themselves is little more than somewhat-diluted tax money. The Railway Safety Regulator, for instance, is due to raise about 70% of its own funding, about R187 million per year, from permit fees. Those fees are charged to rail operators, which in turn sell tickets – but the various operators are heavily subsidised.

Other cases are trickier to categorise. The Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company is self-funded to the tune of 83.6%, at about R1.26 billion per year. That money comes from fees charged to the airline industry, including international airlines that fly into South Africa, so that some but not all of the costs are shouldered by South African flyers – and by the taxpayers that continue to carry SAA.

Some government entities derive a lot of money from the public, but do so on commercial terms or through payments that are entirely voluntary. A prime example is South African National Parks. Over the next three years, R6.6 billion of its revenue is due to come from park-goers, covering 67.5% of its expenses, but it won't be forcing anyone through its gates.

The South African National Biodiversity Institute will likewise be expected to raise nearly a fifth of its revenue, around R454 million, from entry fees for zoos and botanical gardens.

Then there is gambling. The National Lotteries Commission is due to pull R2 billion (very nearly all of its funding) from national lottery players, and the National Gambling Board is due to 85.4% self-funded, via money ultimately drawn from other types of gamblers.

But some agencies can count on statutory levies or monopolies that guarantee their income, much in the way the proverbial death and taxes can not be escaped.

Here's how much South Africans will pay – on top of tax – for compulsory or inescapable government services from various major agencies over the next three years.

Sanral: R17 billion

The bulk of the South African National Roads Agency's cash comes from government. But over the medium-term period, 18.5% is due to come from rental income, concession income, and directly from the toll fees that go with toll roads.

Those payments are due to average about R5.6 billion per year.

South African Civil Aviation Authority: R2 billion

The Civil Aviation Authority is due to raise 73% of its own budget over the next three years. That is around R666 million a year to come more or less directly from airline passengers, from the likes of passenger safety charges and an aviation fuel levy charged to airlines.

Road Traffic Management Corporation: R3.1 billion

The RTMC is supposed to raise 64.5% of its own budget over the next three years, at an average of just over R1 billion per year, via the transaction fees it charges.

The government contribution to the RTMC will be dropping sharply over that period, as it hikes those transaction fees and charges for driving licence card deliveries.

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency, which runs the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) system, is due to draw another R979 million from administrative penalties, covering about two-thirds of its costs.

National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications: R1.3 billion

The technical regulator behind health and safety specifications will draw 71.9% of its income from the levies it charges to check up on things such as processed meat. That's an average of about R433 per year that comes from manufacturers.

The National Energy Regulator and National Nuclear Regulator: R1.9 billion

South Africa's nuclear regulator – with a very big focus on Koeberg – is due to get R784 million from the operators it polices, mostly Eskom, over the coming three years. That's 71.3% of its budget.

Its sibling energy regulator, which looks after everything that isn't nuclear, effectively gets all its money from the companies behind electricity, gas, and petrol, and so ultimately from energy users. That income will be worth R1.2 billion, or an average of R400 million per year.

Financial Sector Conduct Authority: R2.8 billion

The FSCA derives all of its income from the fees and levies financial institutions pay, and build into their own fees. Over the next three years, that will average about R929 million per year.

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission: R2.1 billion

Nearly all of the CIPC's income over the next three years, 96.3%, is due to flow from the services it provides. That is R700 million per year worth of registering companies, trademarks, patents, and copyrights.

