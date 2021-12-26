Mdzananda Animal Clinic launched a campaign that allows the public to give homeless pets a loving Christmas experience.

The animal clinic introduces abandoned animal up for adoption to the public.

It also invites people to donate various amounts for pets to receive good cuddles, treats, playtime and more on Christmas day.

Mdzananda Animal Clinic, an NPO animal clinic in Khayalitsha, recently launched a campaign called #MyFirstChristmas aimed at allowing the public to show homeless pets some love ahead of and during the festive season.

This comes after the animal shelter started experiencing a high increase of animals being abandoned or handed over to the clinic as the festive season kicks off.

Through the campaign, homeless pets being put up for adoption will be introduced to the public. Potential sponsors will also be given the opportunity to shower the pets with a little love since most have never experienced Christmas.

“Christmas is usually a joyous day but my heart always breaks for the pets at our shelter facility who are spending it without a family. This year we hope to make it a bit more special for them.

“Members of the public can sponsor a shelter pet to have a Christmas day experience. Our staff and volunteers will in turn make their day special,” said Fundraising and Communications Manger at Marcelle du Plessis.

To give a homeless dog a Christmas to remember, member of the public simply choose their special dog on the Mdzananda Animal Clinic website, Facebook or Instagram pages. They then choose the sponsorship package they want for the dog this Christmas. The packages include:

R100 - A good cuddle

R200 - A good cuddle and a treat

R300 - A good cuddle, treat and play time

R500 - All the above and because you can and think our staff are awesome

The organisations also runs a longer sponsorship for homeless dogs and cats that have been living at the clinic for years with no luck of adoption.

The sponsorship covers the living cost of the animal from the day it arrives to its daily needs. A sponsorship of R950 from the public covers the cost for the first month’s stay. This includes sterilisation, vaccinations, dewormers, flea and tick treatment and food. A cost of R595 per month will follow thereafter.

People can also donate the little that they can from the following options:

R350 sterilisation (cost price excluding vet's time) / R500 (including vet's time)

R50: vaccination

R20: dewormer

R40: flea and tick treatment

R15: food for one day

Donations and sponsorships go a long way. Brookly, a puppy that arrived at the clinic with a deadly virus called Distemper, and an owner who no longer wanted her, has made a full recovery and is in need of a home.

“It is so sad to me when puppies grow up in a shelter. They should be spending their happiest puppy moments without a family,” says du Plessis.

If you wish to sponsor a pet to have a Christmas experience, make a donation to Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank, Account number: 075595710, Branch: Rondebosch, Branch Code: 025009, Reference: Your chosen pet’s name +Your Name or visit https://www.mdzananda.co.za/donate-ctzx

