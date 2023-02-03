Trending

China admits the 'spy balloon' over the US belongs to it, but says it ended up there by accident

Business Insider US
Sophia Ankel ,
A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, on February 1, 2022.
  • The US is tracking what it termed a Chinese spy balloon, which has been hovering over Montana.
  • On Friday, China confirmed the balloon belonged to it but said it was not being used for spying. 
  • Its foreign ministry said it was used for "mainly meteorological" purposes, the BBC reported.
China admitted on Friday that the large, white balloon spotted over Montana is its own, but denied that it was being used for spying purposes. 

In a statement published on Weibo, China's foreign ministry said the balloon is a civilian device that deviated from its scheduled route. 

It said the balloon was used for "mainly meteorological" purposes, adding that it "regrets the unintended entry" of the balloon into US airspace, the BBC reported. 

A senior US defense official told reporters on Thursday there was "very high confidence" the balloon was Chinese and that it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information. 


"Clearly, the intent of the balloon is first surveillance, and so the current flight path does carry it over a number of sensitive sites," the official said.

However, the US has assessed "it does not create significant value-added over and above what the [People's Republic of China] is likely able to collect through things like satellites in low-Earth orbit. But out of an abundance of caution we have taken additional mitigation steps," the official added. 

Some officials were concerned it was targeting nuclear missile fields, which are located in Montana.
