China put stringent measures in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 at the Winter Olympics.

Photos and videos show waiters and bartenders serving food and drinks in full PPE.

One journalist who was there said there were "EXTREMELY dystopian vibes."

For more stories visit Business Insider.

Photos and videos show waiters and bartenders wearing full personal protective equipment inside the Olympics bubble ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Reuters correspondent Mari Saito shared a video of a hotel bartender wearing full PPE as they made a cocktail, saying it had "EXTREMELY dystopian vibes."

Hello, I wrote about the EXTREMELY dystopian vibes inside the bubble at the Beijing Olympics. Exhibit A: Hotel bartenders making specialty cocktails in their full PPE gear https://t.co/ENegv4fErt pic.twitter.com/31YP3GsLlz February 3, 2022

She shared another video of a hotel bar staff member wearing full PPE, and described a "feeling of overall dislocation." It is not clear if it was the same hotel as the video of the bartender.

Reuters photos also showed waiters at at hotel in the Thaiwoo Ski Resort serving food and cleaning in full protective gear on Monday:

China has created a "closed-looped" cocoon for its Olympic villages to try and stop the spread of Covid-19.

As Insider's Marielle Descalsota previously reported, this includes robot waiters, as well as keeping athletes and staff in isolation bubbles and away from the general population.

The Winter Olympics' opening ceremony takes place on Friday.