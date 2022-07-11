Tech

31m ago

add bookmark

Researchers in China said their 'mind-reading' AI can measure loyalty to the Communist Party

Business Insider US
Hannah Towey ,
Citizens learn about new AI technologies at the 2021 World Manufacturing Conference in Hefei, China.
Xu Qingyong / Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Researchers at China's Comprehensive National Science Center in Hefei claimed to have developed "mind-reading" artificial intelligence capable of measuring citizens' loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), The Sunday Times UK first reported

In a now-deleted video and article, the institute said the software could measure party members' reactions to "thought and political education" by analysing facial expressions and brain waves, according to The Times.

The results can then be used to "further solidify their confidence and determination to be grateful to the party, listen to the party, and follow the party," the researchers said, per the report. The post was taken down following public outcry from Chinese citizens, according to a VOA article published Saturday. 

Dr. Lance B. Eliot, an AI and machine learning expert, wrote in Forbes last week that without knowing the specifics of the research study, it's impossible to prove the validity of the institute's claims.

"This is certainly not the very first time that a brainwave scan capability was used on human subjects in a research effort," he wrote. "That being said, using them to gauge loyalty to the CCP is not something you would find much focus on. When such AI is used for governmental control, a red line has been crossed."

Late last year, the US Department of Commerce sanctioned several Chinese institutes for helping develop biotechnology including "purported brain-control weaponry," as Insider previously reported.

The Chinese government has come under fire for using AI and facial recognition systems to track and control Uighurs, an ethnic minority group. Between 1 million and 3 million Uighurs have been detained by the Chinese Communist Party in "reeducation camps," according to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. 

"The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives," US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said in a press release announcing the sanctions. "Unfortunately, the [People's Republic of China] is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups."

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.

Read more on:
ainewsweekend bi usartifical intelligencechinapoliticschinese communist partymachine learning
Rand - Dollar
16.95
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.29
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.16
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,740.30
-0.2%
Silver
19.21
-0.6%
Palladium
2,138.00
-2.2%
Platinum
887.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
107.02
+2.2%
Top 40
62,107
0.0%
All Share
68,327
0.0%
Resource 10
64,789
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,493
0.0%
Financial 15
14,874
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22188.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure