Two children, 14 and 16, were killed amid the crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on Friday.

At least eight people died and 300 were injured, Houston officials said.

Travis Scott shared a statement regarding the event, saying he's "absolutely devastated."

Two children, aged 14 and 16, were among the dead after a "mass casualty event" at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, Houston officials said at a Saturday press conference.

In total, eight people died and more than 300 were injured after crowd surge at the annual music festival on Friday. The fatalities also included two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds, a 27-year-old, and another person whose age was unknown, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Of the hundreds that were injured, 25 were taken to hospital, Turner said. Thirteen of those people remain hospitalized, including five minors.

The identities of the dead haven't yet been released. Houston officials said Saturday that six of the families had been notified of their loved one's death.

Officials said earlier on Saturday that roughly 50,000 people pressed toward the stage around 9:38 p.m. while Scott, 29, performed. It's unclear what caused the crowd surge.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions," Turner said, adding that an investigation remains ongoing.

Police said 25 people had been arrested during the event; 23 were for trespassing, one was for marijuana possession, and one was for public intoxication.

Videos shared to Twitter showed attendees rushing through security checkpoints just before the event.

At the end of the evening, an attendee who claimed to be an ICU nurse shared details about the scene. She wrote in an Instagram post that there were not enough medics available at the event, and teenagers had to perform CPR. Videos shared online showed fans rushing through security checkpoints ahead of the event.

Scott released a statement regarding his event and the incident on Saturday afternoon.

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," Scott wrote in a post to Twitter. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

He added that he's "committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."

