Chicken Licken, with agency Joe Public, has created a new campaign with a reimagined version of 80s hit television series Knight Rider.

The advert introduces Chicken Licken's new Super Slider and KITT's new driver: Michael Nyathi.

The marketing agency is being coy on whether the KITT in the advert was actor David Hasselhoff's car.

In January, the America's Got Talent judge announced that the car, valued at R2.4 million to R4.1 million, was on auction.

But the identity of the real star of the show, the car, is not as clear.

To introduce its new Super Slider, the chicken chain reimagined the popular 80s hit series in humorous fashion.

In the advert, KITT (for "Knight Industries Two Thousand") is seen driving around the streets of South Africa with a new rider.

"Inspired by the 80s hit classic, Knight Rider, our ad puts a local spin on the well-known show by replacing Michael Knight and introducing a new rider, Michael Nyathi.



“Through unique storytelling, we get an insight into their relationship which is layered with local and familiar nuances throughout the ad," said Joe Public United's Chief Creative Officer Xolisa Dyeshana.

For the increasing number of people born after Knight Rider aired, things may be a little confusing, but the remake fo the TV series' theme song, and references to local everyday routines in SA, make up for it.

And the cherry on top? The real Michael Knight – David Hasselhoff himself – appears in the advert on one of KITT's screens.

The two-minute-long avert directed by Ola Films' Mfundo Mkhize, was due for production in 2020 but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

"Luckily, we were able to revive it this year and feature in one of the new products from Chicken Licken, the Super Slider Mix. The project took about 4-5 months,” said Dyeshana.

But is it the "real" KITT or not?



According to the agency, Mkhize went as far as to track down KITT. However, it refused to confirm if the car in the advert is the real crime fighting, indestructible KITT.

The agency simply told us: "Let's just say we'll find out as the campaign progresses."

In January this year, Hasselhoff announced that he was auctioning his modified Pontiac Firebird Trans Am – known as KITT – along with other Knight Rider merchandise.

According to auction house liveauctioneers.com the car sold for $300,000, or some R4.1 million.

The buyer was not disclosed.

Hasselhoff's car never actually featured in the TV show, and it does not really talk.

