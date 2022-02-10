Checkers has tapped into the hype around Netflix's documentary, "The Tinder Swindler".

It now has categories like "Billionaires club" and "No need to pawn your cars for these" on its Sixty60 app.

These categories refer to events and utterances by alleged conman, Simon Leviev.

Supermarket chain Checkers has been quick to tap into the hype around Netflix's breakthrough documentary, "The Tinder Swindler", via its Sixty60 online delivery service, by playing up some of the plot points and turns of phrase in the film.

Those looking to make a purchase through the app, might be confused by some of the sales categories like "Billionaires club", "My enemies are after me", "Peter hurt?", and "No need to pawn your cars for these".

For those of you who have not seen it, here is some background. The documentary tells the story of how an Israeli, Simon Leviev, allegedly conned woman out of millions of dollars after he formed relationships with them after meeting them on the dating app, Tinder.

Leviev claimed to be the son of billionaire diamond mogul, Lev Leviev, but was actually born Shimon Yehuda Hayut and came from a more humble home.

Through clever use of social media, Leviev portrayed himself as globe-trotting playboy who was living a lavish life filled with five-star hotels and private jets.

Though the seemingly worldly Leviev lived a charmed life, he would allude to having "enemies" and that's why he needed a security services of someone only known as "Peter".

After some glitzy wining and dining, Leviev allegedly manipulates these women by staging an attack on himself by his so-called enemies, that would result in "Peter" getting injured. He would back up this claim by sending pictures of himself and "Peter" stained in blood at the back of an ambulance.

It would later turn out he would send these pictures times to several different women.

By the time he sent these pictures, he had become quite intimate with them. Which, in turn, meant they were open to giving him large sums of money when he asked, because his enemies were allegedly tracking him through his credit card purchases, and they assumed that him being the son of a billionaire, he could easily pay them back.

Not only did he not repay them, he also kept hustling them for more money, forcing them to take out loans, pushing them into financial ruin. There is a lot more but, I won't spoil it for you.

Sixty60 echos "The Tinder Swindler", by associating some of its plot points under its "Don’t get swindled" button on the app. When you press it, there are products grouped together to match specific themes from the film.

If you are injured and looking for plasters and disinfectant? All these products are under "Peter hurt?".

. If you are on a budget but still want to buy flowers? "No need to pawn your cars for these" is for you. . "DIY five-star dinner" offers prepacked vegetables, prawns, and oysters. . Amusingly, "My enemies are after me" has an array of energy drinks. . And "Billionaires club" naturally has a wide range of sparkling wine. .

