Checker’s Sixty60 had products under categories named after plot points and turns of phrase in "The Tinder Swindler".

It has now named categories after Eskom's inability to keep the lights on.

The categories are grouped together under “Eskom-plicated”.

The clever marketers running the supermarket chain Checker’s Sixty60 online delivery service are at it again.

After tapping into the hype of Netflix's breakthrough documentary "The Tinder Swindler", they have now taken on the return of the much-dreaded load shedding earlier this week.

Like with The Tinder Swindler, where Sixty60 housed several products under categories named after plot points and turns of phrase in the documentary, the service is naming products categories based on power utility Eskom’s inability to keep the keep the lights on.

On the Sixty60 app, products that assist you when rolling blackouts come around, are grouped together under “Eskom-plicated”.

Under Eskom-plicated, there are several subheadings, like “Keep the lights on…”, “Fire it up…”, “No Microwave, no problem”, “Easy peasy salads”, “Offline fun and games” and “No dishwasher needed”.

Keep the lights on…

This category is self-explanatory. It’s the products like BIC lighters, AAA batteries and touches which are all related to bringing light to the darkness.

Fire it up…

If you have an electric stove and oven, you are not going to be able to cook. So having a braai is your best option. Not surprisingly, you will find coals, firewood and firelighters in this category.

No Microwave, no problem

For food that does not need heating, there is this category. Under it you will find an array of salads, salami, and yummy Ciabatta rolls.

Easy peasy salads

For those wanting to make their own salads, you can also buy the ingredients for it. In this category you will find products like olives, beetroot, tuna, cocktail tomatoes and feta.

Offline fun & games

So, you are unable to ‘Netflix and Chill’? Then buy yourself a 30 Seconds or Scrabble board game. For those who don’t want to do much, they can buy a bubble bath. And those seeing load shedding as an opportunity to get intimate with that special someone, there is a nice assortment of wine and chocolates.

No dishwasher needed

Doing dishes in the dark is no fun. So why not buy some paper plates, plastic cups and serviettes?

