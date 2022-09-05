SA travellers can look forward to cheaper flights abroad in spring – locally, not so much

Flight fares both locally and internationally have soared since pandemic-induced travel restrictions were scrapped.

Surging fuel prices coupled with Comair's demise made it more expensive to fly domestically while travelling abroad was marred by short-staffed airports and carriers.

But there's some relief on the horizon, according to Cheapflights.co.za, which expects international fares to drop by 26% between September and November compared to the previous three months.

Domestic flights will also be cheaper, but not by as much.

South Africans looking to travel abroad in the coming months are likely to find flight prices dropping by a quarter compared to fares seen in winter. Flying domestically will also be cheaper, but not by as much, according to data from global travel search site Cheapflights.co.za.

Flying both locally and internationally hasn't been easy or cheap since pandemic-induced restrictions lifted earlier this year.

On the global stage, carriers and airports, understaffed due to mass retrenchments during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, have been overwhelmed by travel's resurgence. This has been most noticeable in Europe, where summer holidaymakers encountered airports in chaos, lost luggage, serious delays, and thousands of cancelled flights.

In South Africa, the demise of Comair, which operated Kulula and British Airways locally, in June dramatically reduced available seat capacity. With domestic demand suddenly outstripping supply and fuel prices surging, flights within South Africa became far more expensive and more scarce, especially for last-minute travellers.

But there is some relief on the horizon, according to Cheapflights.co.za. Fuel prices have cooled, Europe is heading into its quieter winter season, and airlines in South Africa have managed to bring more capacity online to plug the gap left by Comair's liquidation.

International flights to long-haul destinations between September and November are expected to be 26% cheaper than they were between June to August, according to flight search data provided by Cheapflights.co.za. The international roundtrip price for spring appears to be around R12,700 on average, according to the travel site, compared to more than R17,000 during the winter period.

"Passengers who plan their travels strategically and fly out of peak season this year can stack up the savings while still getting to do a trip across the country, or take that long-desired journey abroad," said Laure Bornet, GM of KAYAK EMEA, which manages Cheapflights.co.za.

"There are always seasonal flight price changes that travellers can benefit from. This spring, flight prices are currently seeing an even bigger decrease compared to what we observed before the pandemic."

South Africans flying domestically can also expect to pay less over the next three months, although these seasonal changes are not nearly as pronounced as on the international level.

Domestic flights between September and November are likely to be 12% cheaper than they were between June to August, according to Cheapflights.co.za, with travellers expected to pay around R2,300 on average for a roundtrip this spring.



