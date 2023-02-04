Israel's president was the first world leader to publicly use ChatGPT in a speech partly written by the AI

Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, delivered a speech partly-written by ChatGPT on Wednesday.

Herzog opened his speech with an intro written by ChatGPT.

He then ended the speech with a ChatGPT generated "inspirational quote" about AI.

Isaac Herzog, the president of Israel, became the first world leader to publicly use ChatGPT on Wednesday after delivering a speech partly composed by the AI, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Herzog recorded a video message for the "special opening remarks" at Cybertech Global Tel Aviv 2023, a cybersecurity conference. In front of an audience of 20,000, per Sky News, the president then revealed that the opening section was written by ChatGPT, before concluding that AI is not going to replace humans.

According to Sky News, the AI-written section began: "I am truly proud to be the president of a country that is home to such a vibrant and innovative hi-tech industry."





Herzog continued: "Over the past few decades, Israel has consistently been at the forefront of technological advancement, and our achievements in the fields of cybersecurity, AI, and big data are truly impressive."

"From the development of cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies to the establishment of successful startups, Israeli hi-tech companies have made a significant impact on the global stage," he said.

According to the Harvard Business Review, Israel has more startups per capita than any other country, with Tel Aviv a hub for tech companies, and often referred to as Israel's Silicon Valley. In 2013, Google bought the Israeli navigation app Waze for $1.15 billion.

During his speech, Herzog also emphasized that AI will not replace humans, despite using it to write part of it.

"Hardware and software cannot replace human will," the Jerusalem Post reported him as saying.

The president also used ChatGPT to end his speech with an "inspirational quote," Sky News reported.

"Let us not forget that our humanity is what makes us truly special," Herzog said. "It is not the machines that will shape our destiny, but rather our hearts, minds, and determination to create a brighter tomorrow for all of humanity."

The president's office confirmed to Sky News that it was generated with the the prompt: "Write an inspirational quote about the role of humanity in a world of superhuman technology."

The office of the president of Israel did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.



