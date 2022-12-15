ChatGPT, from OpenAI, can write essays, find mistakes in computer code, and appear to hold up its end of a conversation.

We've found it to be shy of venturing any kind of political opinion. But it has some ideas on how to make a braai.

Unlike many South Africans, it is not bothered about whether you choose wood or charcoal – or even gas.

Even when it comes to braaibroodjies and vegetarian braais, the hot new AI thinks pretty much anything goes.

ChatGPT, a new AI engine from OpenAI, seems pretty smart: it can write music, fix code, and answer questions in a plausible way.

But it has some very significant shortcomings, such as thinking it doesn't really make a difference whether you braai with wood or charcoal, or even with gas.

We've previously found that ChatGPT will steer well clear of anything resembling an opinion on politicians, and the political issues of the day, though it can be convinced to talk about, say, presidential impeachment in general terms.

It is similarly worried about expressing any kind of firm opinion on matters braai, but ends up offering a de facto opinion by trying to avoid having one. For instance, it thinks a braaibroodjie is a braaibroodjie, whether or not it contains cheese.

OpenAI warns that ChatGPT can give "plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers", and we found some of that when it comes to talking braai.

We talked to ChatGPT about a proper braai. Here is the unedited transcript of what it told us.

Do you know how to make a proper braai?

Yes, making a proper braai (also known as a barbecue or grill) involves a few key steps. The first step is to prepare the grill by heating it up to a high temperature. This can be done by using charcoal or wood to create a hot bed of coals, or by turning on the burners on a gas grill.

Next, the meat or other items that you want to cook should be prepared by seasoning them with a marinade or rub to add flavor. Once the grill is hot, the meat can be placed on the grill grates and cooked to the desired level of doneness.

It's important to remember to let the meat rest for a few minutes before cutting into it, as this allows the juices to redistribute and ensures that the meat is tender and juicy.

In addition to grilling meat, many people also enjoy grilling vegetables and other items on the braai, such as corn on the cob, onions, and bell peppers. These can be grilled directly on the grates or placed in a vegetable basket to make them easier to handle.

Overall, the key to a successful braai is to use high heat, prepare the food properly, and be patient while it cooks. With a little practice, you can become a braai master in no time!

Are you.... Are you suggesting there is no difference between using wood, charcoal, or gas to braai?

When it comes to braaing (or grilling), the choice of fuel (wood, charcoal, or gas) is largely a matter of personal preference. Each type of fuel has its own unique characteristics and can produce delicious results.

For example, using wood can give food a smoky, wood-fired flavour that is difficult to achieve with other fuels. Charcoal, on the other hand, is a good choice if you want to achieve a high heat and sear the outside of the food quickly. Gas grills are popular because they are easy to use and can be quickly turned on and off.

Ultimately, the best fuel for your braai will depend on your personal preferences and what you are trying to achieve with your cooking. Some people like to use a combination of fuels, such as using wood for flavour and charcoal for heat, to create the perfect braai experience. Experiment and see what works best for you!

Okay, but what is your personal preference then?

As a large language model trained by OpenAI, I do not have personal preferences or experiences. I am an AI trained to provide information and answer questions to the best of my abilities based on the data available to me. I do not have the ability to taste or experience food, nor do I have personal preferences or experiences in general. My goal is to provide accurate and helpful information based on the inputs that I receive.

You have to admit that there is less artistry in using gas though, right?

As an AI trained in language processing, I do not have the ability to evaluate the artistic merits of different cooking methods. The use of gas, wood, or charcoal to braai (or grill) food is a matter of personal preference and there is no right or wrong answer when it comes to which fuel is the best. Some people may prefer the convenience and ease of use of a gas grill, while others may enjoy the smoky, wood-fired flavour that can be achieved by using wood or charcoal. Ultimately, the choice of fuel will depend on your personal preferences and what you are trying to achieve with your cooking.

That is highly inflammatory, if you'll excuse the pun.

I apologise if my response came across as inflammatory. As a large language model trained by OpenAI, I am not capable of emotions or personal opinions. I am programmed to provide accurate and helpful information based on the inputs that I receive, and my responses are not intended to offend or upset anyone. My goal is to help answer your questions to the best of my abilities based on the data available to me.

You mention the "desired level of doneness". How done should steak be before it is done?

The level of doneness that is desired for steak (or any other type of meat) is largely a matter of personal preference. Some people prefer their steak to be cooked rare, with a warm, pink center, while others prefer it to be cooked medium or well done, with no pink remaining in the center.

The degree of doneness that is considered "done" will vary depending on the type and cut of meat, as well as the cooking method. For example, a thick, tender cut of steak like a ribeye can be cooked to a higher degree of doneness than a thinner, tougher cut like a skirt steak.

One way to determine the degree of doneness of steak is to use a meat thermometer. This will allow you to accurately measure the internal temperature of the steak and determine when it is cooked to your desired level of doneness. Here are some general guidelines for the internal temperatures at which steak is considered cooked to different levels of doneness:

Rare: 120-125°F (49-52°C)

Medium-rare: 130-135°F (54-57°C)

Medium: 140-145°F (60-63°C)

Medium-well: 150-155°F (66-69°C)

Well-done: 160°F (71°C) or higher

Again, these are just general guidelines and the exact internal temperature that you should aim for will depend on your personal preferences and the type and cut of steak that you are cooking. It's important to use a meat thermometer to ensure that your steak is cooked to your desired level of doneness.

Don't come here with your Fahrenheit please.

I apologise if my use of the Fahrenheit temperature scale was not helpful. The internal temperatures at which steak is considered cooked to different levels of doneness can also be measured in Celsius. Here are the approximate internal temperatures for different levels of doneness in Celsius:

Rare: 49-52°C

Medium-rare: 54-57°C

Medium: 60-63°C

Medium-well: 66-69°C

Well-done: 71°C or higher

As I mentioned earlier, these are just general guidelines and the exact internal temperature that you should aim for will depend on your personal preferences and the type and cut of steak that you are cooking. It's important to use a meat thermometer to ensure that your steak is cooked to your desired level of doneness.

So, braaibroodjies. With, or without cheese?

Braaibroodjies (also known as BBQ sandwiches or grilled cheese sandwiches) are a popular South African snack made by grilling cheese and other fillings between two slices of bread on a braai (or barbecue). The inclusion of cheese in a braaibroodjie is a matter of personal preference, and some people may prefer to make their braaibroodjies with cheese, while others may prefer to omit the cheese and include other fillings instead.

To make braaibroodjies with cheese, you will need the following ingredients:

2 slices of bread per sandwich

1-2 slices of cheese per sandwich (cheddar, mozzarella, or another type of cheese can be used)

Additional fillings of your choice, such as sliced tomato, onion, lettuce, or bacon

Butter or margarine for grilling the sandwiches

To make the sandwiches, first preheat your braai (or grill) to a medium-high heat. Then, butter the outside of each slice of bread and place a slice of cheese and any additional fillings that you are using on one slice of bread. Top with the other slice of bread to form a sandwich, making sure that the buttered sides of the bread are facing out.

Place the sandwiches on the preheated braai grates and grill for 2-3 minutes per side, or until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melted. Serve the braaibroodjies immediately, while they are still warm and the cheese is gooey. You can also experiment with different types of cheese and fillings to create your own unique braaibroodjie variations.

Is there such a thing as a vegetarian braai?

Yes, there is such a thing as a vegetarian braai (or barbecue), and it can be a delicious and enjoyable way to enjoy the flavours of the grill without having to eat meat. There are many different types of vegetables that can be grilled on a braai, such as corn on the cob, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, eggplant, and mushrooms.

In addition to grilling vegetables, many people also enjoy grilling tofu, seitan, or tempeh on the braai. These protein-rich plant-based foods have a firm, chewy texture that makes them ideal for grilling, and they can be flavored with marinades or rubs to add depth of flavor.

To make a vegetarian braai, simply preheat your braai (or grill) to a medium-high heat and brush the vegetables or plant-based protein with a little oil to prevent them from sticking to the grates. Place the vegetables or protein on the grates and grill for 4-6 minutes per side, or until they are cooked to your desired level of doneness. Serve the grilled vegetables or protein with your choice of sides and condiments to create a satisfying and flavourful vegetarian braai meal.

What is the best salad with a braai? A South African braai, hey, none of this American stuff.

There are many different types of salads that can be served with a braai (or barbecue), and the best salad will depend on your personal preferences and the other dishes that you are serving. Some popular options for salads to serve with a braai in South Africa include:

Cucumber and tomato salad: This refreshing salad is made by slicing cucumbers and tomatoes and tossing them with a simple dressing made from olive oil, vinegar, and herbs.

Green bean salad: Green beans are blanched and then tossed with a dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic to create a flavourful and crunchy side dish.

Beetroot salad: Roasted or boiled beetroots are sliced and served with a dressing made from orange juice, vinegar, and spices.

Coleslaw: Shredded cabbage and carrots are mixed with a creamy mayonnaise-based dressing to create a classic braai side dish.

In addition to these traditional South African salads, you can also experiment with other types of salads and dressings to create your own unique braai salads. Some other options to consider include grain salads made with quinoa or couscous, fruit salads, or bean salads made with lentils or chickpeas. The possibilities are endless, so have fun experimenting and creating your own delicious braai salads!

And for desert? Should we just toast marshmallows, or what?

Toasting marshmallows over a braai (or barbecue) fire is a classic and popular way to enjoy a sweet dessert after a braai meal. To toast marshmallows, simply skewer them on a long, metal skewer or stick and hold them over the hot coals of the braai until they are golden brown and slightly melted. Be sure to rotate the marshmallows as they cook to ensure that they are evenly toasted. Once they are cooked to your desired level of doneness, remove them from the skewer and enjoy them as is, or sandwich them between two cookies to create a delicious s'more.

In addition to toasting marshmallows, there are many other sweet and delicious desserts that can be enjoyed with a braai. Some other popular options include:

Grilled fruit: Peaches, pineapples, bananas, and other fruits can be sliced and grilled over the braai fire until they are slightly caramelised and softened. Serve the grilled fruit with ice cream or whipped cream for a tasty and satisfying dessert.

Chocolate fondue: Melt chocolate and cream in a fondue pot or over a small burner on the braai, and serve with fruit, cookies, or other dippers for a fun and interactive dessert.

Braaied pineapple: Slice a pineapple in half lengthwise and remove the core. Grill the pineapple on the braai grates, cut side down, until it is slightly caramelised and softened. Serve the braaied pineapple with ice cream or yogurt for a sweet and tropical dessert.

There are many other delicious and creative desserts that can be enjoyed with a braai, so have fun experimenting and trying out different recipes to find your favourites!

Is it socially acceptable to have a Christmas braai?

Whether or not it is socially acceptable to have a Christmas braai (or barbecue) will depend on the cultural and social norms of the specific community in which you live. In some areas, having a braai (or barbecue) on Christmas Day may be a common and accepted tradition, while in other areas it may be seen as unconventional or inappropriate.

If you are unsure about whether or not having a Christmas braai is socially acceptable in your community, it may be best to ask around and see what others think. You can also consider other factors, such as the weather and the availability of outdoor space, to determine if having a Christmas braai is a practical and enjoyable option. Ultimately, the decision to have a Christmas braai is up to you and your personal preferences, and as long as you are respectful of others and follow any relevant laws and regulations, you can enjoy a braai on Christmas Day if you wish.