A signed Charles Darwin manuscript on natural selection sold for R15.3 million at auction

A signed Charles Darwin manuscript sold for the equivalent of R15.3 million at auction, Sotheby's says.

Prior to the sale, the highest-priced Darwin document sold for around half that, the BBC reports.

The manuscript is Darwin's defense of his natural selection theory.

A one-page manuscript from scientist Charles Darwin fetched a whopping R15.3 million at a Sotheby's auction on Friday.

With Darwin's signature at the bottom, the piece of paper set a record for the most expensive Darwin item ever sold, the BBC reported. The document was estimated to sell for as little as R10.4 million.

According to Sotheby's, the manuscript is Darwin's "definitive statement on natural selection and his legacy" and was written for a publication called The Autographic Mirror in October 1865.

The English scientist was well known for believing all living creatures descended from a common ancestor and evolved through the process he called natural selection. After his death in 1882, the theory of natural selection went on to become widely accepted as a key part of evolution by scientists.





Darwin defended his famous evolutionist theory against critics at the time, and the manuscript served as a summation of his philosophy, Sotheby's said.

The essay begins: "I have now recapitulated the chief facts and considerations, which have thoroughly convinced me that species have been modified, during a long course of descent, by the preservation or the natural selection of many successive slight favourable variations."

Prior to the sale, the most expensive Darwin document sold for around R7 million, according to the BBC. The buyer in the latest sale has yet to be disclosed.