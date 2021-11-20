Invasive sour fig from South Africa is now an environmental crisis on the Channel Island of Alderney, its wildlife trust says.

The pretty yellow vygies have proven well able to adapt to new environments in several parts of the northern hemisphere.

It is growing particularly fast on Alderney as climate change sees less frost there.

The island is pulling out tons of it, but worries it could lose the war without more dramatic intervention.

At some point before 1953, a resident of the island of Alderney, one of the British-protectorate Channel Islands, came to agree with South African gardeners: vygies are a must-have ornamental plant. A little over a half-century later, what the islanders call sour fig has doubled its coverage of sand dunes in under ten years – and is considered an environmental emergency that requires drastic measures.

Last weekend the Alderney Wildlife Trust pulled out between three and four tonnes of the light-weight succulent, as part of ongoing efforts on several Channel Island coastlines to hold it back, and so protect native wildflowers and the fauna that depend on them.

But they are losing the fight to exponential spread as the climate changes, volunteers say, because bouts of frost were the only thing holding back the vygies, and those are becoming increasingly rare thanks to climate change.

Now the wildlife trust hopes the vygies will be made effectively illegal, with a ban on any propagation, before it is "too late".

Various types of South African vygies grow easily across a wide range of conditions and soil types, with little to no maintenance required, and they are easily propagated by just breaking small pieces off a plant. On the Channel Islands, some of that propagation is happening via birds and rabbits and even wind, campaigners say, opening up new dunes to vygie invasion.

While it is easily pulled out thanks to shallow roots, removing it is labour intensive, as groups as far afield as Tunisia and California have found. And even when removed, the changes it causes in soil chemistry make it hard for native plants to re-establish themselves.

That has had it labelled "among the most problematic invasive plant species in Europe", not least of all because experiments in Spain have shown it is very good at mutating to take advantage of climatic change.

In Alderney, the wheels are now turning on a legislative approach to wiping out the vygies – while South Africa continues to use it as a handy way to bind sand, or as a garden ground cover.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

