One cost of looking for oil and gas in SA waters is going up by 12,740%

If you'd like to search for oil and gas off South Africa's coast, you'll soon have to pay in dollars.

You'll also be paying a heck of a lot more than before.

Minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe wants to rejig the permit system for offshore drilling – with a huge jump in prices.

The government is enthusiastic about the prospect of offshore fossil fuels, but communities have been holding back new exploration attempts.

If you want to go looking for oil and gas in South African waters you will soon have to pay a lot more – and in dollars – for permits, if minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has his way.

Mantashe this week formally proposed what amounts to an increase of 12,740% in one case to the previously nominal permit fees associated with such explorations.

For the last 18 years, a reconnaissance permit to find potential offshore petroleum resources would set you back R500. That is now due to jump to $3,500, a bit over R64,000 at current exchange rates.

An application for exploration rights, or the renewal of such a right, had previously been charged at R1,000. Mantashe intends to change that amount to $4,000, or well over R70,000.

The fees are payable on application, and are not refunded if an application fails.





Offshore petroleum explorers must also pay an annual fee that is calculated based on the size of the section of ocean floor they claim. At the moment, that fee is R200,000 per degree square, which covers about 10,000 square kilometres. The price can drop to a minimum of R50,000 if their exploration area is small enough.

That minimum will be hiked to $50,000 (more than R900,000) under the new plan, at $20 per square kilometre. Like the minimum fee, that per-kilometre baseline converts a current rand amount into dollars, for an increase of about 18.3 times at the current exchange rate.

The fees are due to automatically increase by the rate of consumer inflation every year, and renewal fees ratchet up so that, by the third year of renewal, the minimum payment is $250,000.

Mantashe has been vocal in his enthusiasm for the development of oil and gas resources in South Africa, saying it can power development, create jobs, and make South Africa less prone to imported inflation and energy shocks.

But coastal communities have managed to fend off recent attempts at seismic mapping of the sea floor, including from the likes of Shell.

One recent social analysis on behalf of the company Searcher Geodata held that no such exploration can currently be conducted safely, due to community mistrust about both the methods and the extent to which government corruption may be fuelled by oil wealth.

The amendments to regulations that would bring about the price increases are open for public comment until 22 November.