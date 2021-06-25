The hole's size suggests a strong impact with a hard object. Although it's possible the bear was bludgeoned by a falling rock while it slept, a hunter is a more likely explanation, according to Dmitry Gimranov, a paleontologist from Ural Federal University.

"Most likely, the animal was killed by ancient people," Gimranov, who co-authored the study, said in a press release.

Gimranov and his colleagues suggest that ancient hunters might have used a spear to pierce the bear's skull. That would be doable if they were standing at close range — a plausible scenario if the animal was deep in slumber.