Cattle lockdown: You are now obliged to snitch if you even suspect someone is moving animals

South Africa’s cattle are now officially under lockdown.

In order to control foot and mouth disease, live animals may be moved only under very specific circumstances.

Much like SA’s first Covid-19 lockdown, the restriction on cattle is due to last for only 21 days.

Under the rules now in force, you have a legal obligation to report even a suspicion that someone is moving cattle to the police.

On Thursday, agriculture minister Thoko Didiza gazetted a prohibition on the movement of live cattle, nationally, in order to combat the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD).

The rules are blunt: "Any activities where live cattle are physically moved from one property to another property are prohibited in the whole country", reads one regulation.

And the rules do not only apply to cattle owners. Anyone who "suspects or becomes aware of movements of live cattle" are required to inform both the local stock theft unit of the SA Police Service and the state vet.

Didiza announced the transport ban on Tuesday, after foot and mouth disease had been found in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West, and the Free State.

FMD is a highly communicable viral disease that also affects sheep and other cloven-hoofed animals.

The disease is greatly feared for its potential dire economic consequences, which sometimes make for a self-fulfilling prophecy. In April, China banned imports from South Africa of products derived from animals susceptible to the virus, including wool.

Much like the original Covid-19 restrictions on movement, the cattle lockdown is scheduled to last for three weeks. It is due to be reviewed every week.

As the department of agriculture promised earlier this week, there is only one reason why cattle may be moved: to go directly from a farm to an abattoir, "with no stopping en route for any purpose of any period of time".

In such a case, a private vet must sign off on the health of the animals on the day they are to be moved, and the state vet must issue a permit for their movement.

The regulations also explicitly allow for the slaughter of cattle "for own use or own consumption or for cultural or religious purposes" as long as animals are slaughtered on the same premises where they are kept, and only the meat is moved.