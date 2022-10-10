Because of sunscreen, Vietnam just beat Cape Town as cheapest for UK winter refugees

Cape Town very, very nearly ranked as the cheapest long-haul destination for UK travellers – but sunscreen beat it into second place again.

Despite more expensive booze, Hoi An in Vietnam is the cheapest long-haul destination for those spending pounds, says the UK Post Office.

Cape Town is about 14% more expensive since its last survey, in pre-pandemic 2019, but still beat that year's winner, Japan.

Had sunscreen been just a little bit cheaper, Cape Town could have ranked as the cheapest long-haul destination for Brits seeking to escape the northern-hemisphere winter.

But despite more expensive wine and cocktails, Hoi An in Vietnam took that title in a regular survey by the UK's Royal Post Office, relegating the Mother City into second place again – by about R15.

That is the difference in rand terms between the price of a basket of essentials in each city, the UK Post Office says: £67.78 in Vietnam, versus £68.49 in South Africa.

Several things on the list are slightly cheaper in Cape Town, including a three-course meal with wine, a small chocolate bar, and both cocktails and a glass of wine.

But go to a supermarket in Hoi An and you will pay the equivalent of £5.35 (just about R108) for a decent sunscreen the Post Office said, while in Cape Town the same thing will set you back £8.92, a difference of some R75.

And that is more than enough to make Hoi An the destination with better value for UK travellers.

Cape Town also placed second when last the Royal Post Office did the survey, before the pandemic in 2019. That year it shared second position with Bali (now ranked 5th), and was beaten by Tokyo.

In that year, Hoi An placed fourth.

The results are more often and heavily influenced by the specific cross-currency exchange rates with the pound than with prices in local currency terms. In the case of Cape Town, though, things have generally grown more expensive just about equally quickly for those spending rands and those spending pounds.

In 2019, its basket came in at £60.58, the Royal Post Office said, an increase of 13% to £68.49. At South Africa's rate of consumer inflation in the intervening years, the increase would have come to 12.5% until the end of 2021 – before a strong dollar punished the rand, strange policies pummelled the pound, and inflation went weird everywhere.





Here is what the Royal Post Office says essential items for British tourists cost in Cape Town:



Cup of filter coffee - café/bar: £1.73 (R34.74)

Bottle of local lager - café/bar: £1.89 (R37.96)

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola - café/bar: £1.35 (R27.11)

Glass of wine - café/bar: £2.97 (R59.64)

Cocktail - café/bar: £4.33 (R86.95)

Small chocolate bar (58g Mars/Snickers or similar): £1.08 (R21.68)

Bottle of still mineral water (1.5 litre) - supermarket: £1.08 (R21.68)

Suncream (SPF15 Nivea or similar) - supermarket: £8.92 (R179.11)

Insect repellent (small bottle/tube) - supermarket: £2.70 (R54.22)

3 course evening meal for two adults incl. bottle of house wine: £42.44 (R852.19)



