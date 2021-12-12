Canada will this week suspend, until at least January, a rule that required travellers from South Africa to get a PCR test in a different country.

That widens a previous exemption that came just as a Canadian sports team found itself stuck in SA – though South African citizens are still not welcome.

Canada has discovered the Omicron variant in seven of its regions.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways will on Sunday carry its first passengers out of South African again, after a two-week ban.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Canada will this week make it easier – just ever so slightly – for its citizens to travel there from South Africa.

And Qatar Airways, for much of the pandemic a stalwart for South Africans who needed to travel internationally, has reversed a ban on people flying out of South Africa, re-opening a major transit hub.

But Omicron-induced travel bans on South Africa remain very much in force across the world, even as that coronavirus variant spreads so widely that the reasoning behind such bans is growing even more tenuous than when they were first imposed.

Canada, one of the countries that slammed shut its borders, said that by Thursday it had detected 87 cases of Omicron – "in seven provinces and territories" out of its total of 13.

It is now tweaking its rejection of PCR tests done in South Africa again; from 14 December an "exemption from third country testing" will "apply to all indirect flights departing from South Africa to Canada, regardless of the carrier", until at least 7 January.

That broadens a strange exemption to a strange rule that was never adequately explained.

Like countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada shut its borders to anyone who had been in southern Africa recently, other than its own citizens and residents. For returning citizens from the region, it imposed an unusual additional requirement: third-country PCR testing. That meant travellers had to fly into another country, test negative for the coronavirus there, and could only then travel on to Canada.

Asked if that should be read as doubt about the integrity of tests done in South Africa, or if it had qualms about off-shoring infection risk to other countries, the Canadian authorities said only that flights from South Africa take a long time.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.



Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.