An American mom gave birth to twins who were born in separate years — in both 2021 and 2022, PEOPLE reported.

The first baby was born at 11:45 p.m on December 31 and the other was born 15 minutes later on January 1.

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," the mother, Fatima Madrigal, said.

Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo's babies were born at Navidad Medical Center in Salinas, California, according to the outlet. The couple's daughter was born just 15 minutes after their son.

"Natividad welcomed Aylin Yolanda Trujillo as the area's first baby of 2022!" the hospital tweeted on Saturday. "Her twin, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes earlier at 11:45 pm Friday, Dec. 31, meaning their birthday falls on a different day, month and year— a 1 in 2 million chance!"

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," Madrigal said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

A doctor who works at the hospital, Dr. Ana Abril Arias, called it "one of the most memorable deliveries of my career," the outlet reported.

Similarly in a separate rare occurrence, an Indiana woman's twins were born on different days, months, and decades after being born just 30 minutes apart, WRTV reported.

According to the report, one baby was born on December 31, 2019, and the other was welcomed into the world on January 1, 2020.