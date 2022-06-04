WATCH | Elon Musk hates WFH, Zoom meeting gone wrong, and why a US court ruled bees are fish

The Russia/Ukraine conflict hit 100 days.

Elon Musk was in the thick of it for his views on working remotely.

A clip of a boy shut inside a cage on a pushcart has caused a stir.

Business Insider brings you a video wrap of some stories that made headlines this week.

From 100 days of war in Ukraine, to why Elon Must hates Work from Home and how a US court has ruled that bees maybe be classified as a kind of fish, Business Insider brings you a video wrap of stories that caught our attention this week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin fired five generals from the military's top brass this week amid Moscow's stumbling invasion of Ukraine. Here’s how things stand after 100 days of Russia’s war on Ukraine.





Yet, despite intensifying sanctions, Russia could still rake in $800 million a day from oil and gas revenues this year amid soaring energy prices.









A clip of a boy shut inside a cage on a metal pushcart was circulated on China's Twitter-like Weibo. His mother said she locked him in the cart for eight hours a day while she worked, as she could not afford childcare.

The US has seen a devastating spurt of mass shootings in recent weeks. US president Joe Biden said America cannot fail to ‘act’ on gun control – “This time, we must actually do something,” he said earlier this week.









Elon Musk is not a fan of remote work, saying working from home during the pandemic ‘tricked’ people into thinking they don’t need to work hard…





… he apparently has issued an ultimatum to Tesla's executive staff, calling for the workers to come into the office and stop "phoning it in" or quit.





A trio of judges in the US has ruled that bees can be legally classed as a type of fish as part of a ruling that brings added conservation protections for the endangered species. Here's how a dramatic decline in the bee population is threatening global food production.





A random woman showed up in the wrong Zoom call while it was live on the BBC.

Hah! It’s the little wave at the end that got me. ?? https://t.co/SP1YrPXNu1 pic.twitter.com/rBbgZ6XCxo — Joe Tidy (@joetidy) June 1, 2022





