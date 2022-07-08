Burger King truck drove past No. 10 warning about telling 'Whoppers,' after Boris Johnson resigned

A Burger King truck drove past 10 Downing Street with text poking fun at Boris Johnson.

Text on the side of the truck read: "Turns out there is such a thing as too many Whoppers."

Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday as dozens of ministers quit following a string of scandals.

How many is too many? pic.twitter.com/yMsGok7oFD — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) July 7, 2022

Johnson announced on Thursday that he was standing down as prime minister but would stay in post until a successor is named. The announcement came after dozens of ministers resigned over the course of the week, including chancellor Rishi Sunak, following revelations that Johnson had known about sexual misconduct allegations made against Chris Pincher, a senior member of Johnson's staff before his appointment as chief whip in February.

Many ministers and Conservative Party MPs had urged Johnson to resign.

Burger King UK posted a picture on Thursday evening of the truck driving past Downing Street.

News outlet Chronicle Live also posted a photo of it on Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament, which it said was taken prior to Johnson's announcement of his resignation.

