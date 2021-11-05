Cape Town is bracing for a bumper summer season in the wake of eased international travel restrictions.

The city's tourism prospects have also been boosted by British Airways and Lufthansa resuming direct flights from London and Munich, respectively.

These are two of South Africa's biggest tourism source markets, accounting for a third of all overseas arrivals prior to the pandemic.

And flights are filling up fast, with passenger load factors already above 90%.

Important European routes have reopened to Cape Town in November, with British Airways (BA) and Lufthansa resuming direct flights to the Mother City this week in anticipation of a busy holiday season.

Cape Town's tourism sector has been hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdown restrictions over the past 20 months. During the previous festive season, top attractions in the Western Cape reflected a 60% drop in visitors compared to 2019.

Hotel occupancy rates in the city dropped to just 32%, compared to 68% the previous year. Revenue generated by the V&A Waterfront, one of Africa's most visited destinations prior to the pandemic, halved, along with domestic passenger volumes recorded at Cape Town International Airport.

And much of 2021 has been worse, largely due to international fears regarding the Beta variant, which was first detected in South Africa, and consecutive waves of Covid-19.

In the first eight months of 2019, South Africa welcomed more than 1.6 million overseas travellers. During the same period in 2021, less than 160,000 international travellers visited South Africa, revealing a pandemic-induced decline of 90%, according to Statistics South Africa.

But the tourism sector's bad tide has begun to turn. The world is reopening to South Africa, with the United Kingdom's (UK) decision to remove the country from its restrictive red list in October being the biggest boost. Travel agencies have already experienced a surge in bookings and enquiries.

With this easing of restrictions comes the return of international airlines, first with direct flights to Johannesburg and, more recently, to Cape Town.

My distinct pleasure to join the celebrations to welcome @British_Airways back to Cape Town, presently offering 3 flights a week with double daily service in December. We've worked hard with our partners to achieve increased connectivity to boost travel & trade. #CapeConfidence pic.twitter.com/F68JEOodfL — James Vos (@VosJames) November 3, 2021

Air France resumed its direct flights between Paris and Cape Town last Friday. This week, BA and Lufthansa also joined, offering direct flights from London and Munich, respectively. The UK and Germany are two of South Africa's biggest tourism source markets, with travellers from these countries accounting for a third of all overseas arrivals in 2019.

BA, which returned to Cape Town on Wednesday, will operate three weekly flights until 13 November, from which time the airline will increase its frequency to daily direct flights. A double daily schedule will resume on 10 December.

Welcome back @lufthansa!They have re-opened their A350 Munich to Cape Town route, which will boost international tourism in our region?? https://t.co/8Ktg1xpJpP — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) November 2, 2021

Lufthansa arrived on Monday and is operating three weekly flights directly between Munich and Cape Town.

And these flights are already filling up fast, according to Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, Alderman James Vos.

"The passenger load factor, I'm informed, is 90% plus and cargo is full," Vos told Business Insider South Africa, adding that some estimates for the upcoming season put the number of arrivals at 300,000, which is bigger than pre-pandemic times.

"Now, as we bounce back, it's going to be better than before."

(Compiled by Luke Daniel)

