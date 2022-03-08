The New Development Bank has stopped doing business with Russia.

It was created by the BRICS countries as a self-help institution, not long after the IMF backed Ukraine in 2014.

The NDB communicated the barest essence of its decision, never mentioning Ukraine.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

The New Development Bank (NDB), set up by BRICS countries to reduce the influence of what they consider Western-dominated finance institutions, has stopped doing business with Russia.

The bank announced the move in a statement that made no mention of sanctions, invasion, or Ukraine – and which used 101 characters, (including a full stop) to announce its decision: "In light of unfolding uncertainties and restrictions, NDB has put new transactions in Russia on hold."

That was sandwiched between a generic statement on its application of "sound banking principles" and a commitment to continuing to be "in full conformity with the highest compliance standards", which required a further 254 characters.

South Africa has put R25.5 billion into the bank to date.

See also | How South Africa is tied to Russia through R25.5 billion in BRICS cash

The bank lists Russian projects worth around $4.86 billion, or around R74.5 billion, that have either been implemented or approved, and so will not be affected by the halt in new business.

Russia has no pending projects listed.

For South Africa, approved NDB projects total around $5.39 billion, or around R82.7 billion, including project finance to the likes of Eskom and Transnet.

Access to such funding has meant far more to South Africa than to Russia. South Africa's budget now forecasts that its huge debt burden will stop growing in the medium term (though not everyone believes that to be a sure thing), which should see foreign debt peak at 11.3% of the borrowings that are vital to keeping government going.



While debt is a matter of survival for South Africa, and foreign debt is a vital component of that, Russia in the recent past borrowed money because it chose to do so. By the last set of solid numbers available, from September, Russia was a net creditor on international markets to the tune of some $440 million.

But Russia now has a credit rating significantly worse than that of South Africa, with a negative outlook from all of Moody's, Fitch, and S&P, suggesting that if a Russia impoverished by sanctions returns to markets looking for money in future, institutions such as the New Development Bank that consider political factors in lending will be all the more important to it.

The NDB was set up by the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa bloc, after the group failed in a demand for reformation in voting power at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is dominated by the USA and European Union.

The bank was established in 2014, not long after the IMF approved a giant rescue package for a Ukrainian economy then threatened by collapse thanks to Russia's annexation of Crimea.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.