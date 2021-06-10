A breaching whale landed on a boat with two people on board in Australia.

Police said an 18-year-old was "critically injured" and in hospital.

A 39-year-old who was also on the boat was treated for "for facial lacerations and concussion."

An 18-year-old Australian is in critical condition in hospital after a breaching whale landed on the boat he was on, police said.

The Marine Area Command for the NSW Police Force said the teenager was "critically injured" when the whale landed on the boat.

It said the teenager was treated by paramedics, brought to the Moruya Hospital, and then airlifted to Canberra Hospital "where he remains in at critical but stable condition." CNN named him as Nick Myhill,.

A 39-year-old who was also on the boat was treated for "for facial lacerations and concussion" in hospital, the police said.

Police did not say what kind of whale it was. They said that the whale may also have been injured.

