Facebook WhatsApp Instagram: down
  • The universal Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram outage on Monday saw people flood Twitter.
  • And unrelated brands were there to welcome them with sneaky and sarcastic comments about Facebook's troubles.
  • Here is what Twitter, Starbucks, Dolly Parton, and others had to say.
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Twitter welcomed "literally everyone" on Monday night, as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram all went down around the world, leaving their users looking for other entertainment.

And brands ranging from Starbucks to Dolly Parton were ready to welcome those Twitter users with a particular interest in what was happening with the Facebook family of services.

The services started to be intermittently available again in South Africa shortly after midnight again – but not before some fun was had at their expense.

Twitter and McDonald's had a pointed conversation that never mentioned Facebook or its sibling services.

Remember MySpace? The Mercedes F1 team does.

The joke works for other social networks too.

Some brands went obscure with their references.

Gru is the lead character in Despicable Me, a villain with nearly limitless ambition and considerable resources.

An American regulator used the outage to push fire safety measures.

Other leadership figures also had suggestions on what to do with the time freed up by the outage.

Though one brand had a much simpler idea.

Celebrities who had concerns or comments about the outage included SpongeBob...

the Family Guy cartoon series...

... and Dolly Parton, who had a meme ready to roll.


Netflix memed up with its hit Korean show Squid Game.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.