The universal Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram outage on Monday saw people flood Twitter.

And unrelated brands were there to welcome them with sneaky and sarcastic comments about Facebook's troubles.

Here is what Twitter, Starbucks, Dolly Parton, and others had to say.

Twitter welcomed "literally everyone" on Monday night, as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram all went down around the world, leaving their users looking for other entertainment.

And brands ranging from Starbucks to Dolly Parton were ready to welcome those Twitter users with a particular interest in what was happening with the Facebook family of services.

The services started to be intermittently available again in South Africa shortly after midnight again – but not before some fun was had at their expense.

Twitter and McDonald's had a pointed conversation that never mentioned Facebook or its sibling services.

59.6 million nuggets for my friends — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Remember MySpace? The Mercedes F1 team does.

One minute. Just trying to find the Mercedes MySpace password. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 4, 2021

The joke works for other social networks too.

Some brands went obscure with their references.

Why steal the moon when you can steal Instagram?



Well played, Gru. Well played. #facebookdown — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) October 4, 2021

Gru is the lead character in Despicable Me, a villain with nearly limitless ambition and considerable resources.

An American regulator used the outage to push fire safety measures.

Favorite app not working?



Open the app of LIFE and stand up to check and see if your smoke alarm is working. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 4, 2021

Other leadership figures also had suggestions on what to do with the time freed up by the outage.

Facebook and Instagram being down is a good opportunity for you to reacquaint yourself with your soul. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) October 4, 2021

Though one brand had a much simpler idea.

Perfect time for a coffee break. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) October 4, 2021

Celebrities who had concerns or comments about the outage included SpongeBob...

when will Facebook and Instagram be back up? pic.twitter.com/mn2RRTCpVr — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) October 4, 2021

the Family Guy cartoon series...

when instagram, facebook and whatsapp go down pic.twitter.com/XTfD6eBXZb — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) October 4, 2021

... and Dolly Parton, who had a meme ready to roll.





Netflix memed up with its hit Korean show Squid Game.

When Instagram & Facebook are down. pic.twitter.com/mVFlVOOCOC — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

