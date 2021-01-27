Boris Johnson extends England's coronavirus lockdown into March
- UK coronavirus lockdown extended for at least three more weeks.
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is too early to end restrictions.
- Schools will start to reopen
The UK coronavirus lockdown is set to be extended for at least three more weeks, with schools not reopening until the second week of March at the earliest, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
