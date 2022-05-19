Boris Johnson won't get more fines for breaking lockdown, as police end 'partygate' investigation

Boris Johnson will receive no further fines for breaches of lockdown rules.

The Metropolitan Police said their investigation into partygate had concluded with 126 people receiving fines.

But Johnson now faces the publication of the Sue Gray report and a Parliamentary probe.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will receive no further fines for breaches of lockdown rules, Downing Street said on Thursday.

It came after the Metropolitan Police announced the conclusion of their investigation into the series of lockdown-breaching events in Westminster known as partygate.

In a statement issued Thursday, the force announced 126 people in total had received fines, a tally that included an earlier fine against Johnson and his wife, Carrie.





Fines were issued for events on eight different dates, the police said, and some people received more than one.

A Downing Street source said that Carrie Johnson also wouldn't face further fines. The Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case, is not yet believed to have received a fine.

Johnson received a £50 fine on April 12 for attending a party to celebrate his birthday. Johnson attended several other events that were investigated by the force for which fines have been handed out to others.

Johnson now faces the daunting prospect of the publication of the full Sue Gray report, which one official told the Times was "excoriating" for Johnson. It is likely the report will be published early next week before Parliament rises for recess on Thursday.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson told Insider: "Now that the Met Police's investigation has concluded, Sue Gray's findings will be updated, as we have said previously, and published as soon as possible."

Johnson is expected to address Parliament upon the publication of the report.

With the Metropolitan Police's investigation concluded, a probe into comments made by Johnson in Parliament denying any rules had been broken is now free to begin.

Parliament voted on April 21 to order the Privileges Committee to investigate if Johnson's conduct was a "contempt of the House" by misleading the House of Commons.

