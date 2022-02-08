Boris Johnson will carry out a mini-reshuffle of his team on Wednesday, Downing Street confirmed.

He is expected to move Chief Whip Mark Harper to a new role, and could give Jacob Rees-Mogg a new Brexit job.

It comes after he promised to change Downing Street staff to appease angry Conservative MPs.

"You can expect there will be a small number of changes to be announced this afternoon," a spokesman said.

Johnson is expected to move Chief Whip Mark Harper to a new role, with Chris Pincher considered the frontrunner to replace him, as Insider reported in January.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, could be handed a Cabinet-level role as a minister for "Brexit opportunities," reports said.



