Boris Johnson to conduct ministerial reshuffle today, with key members of team expected to move roles
- Boris Johnson will carry out a mini-reshuffle of his team on Wednesday, Downing Street confirmed.
- He is expected to move Chief Whip Mark Harper to a new role, and could give Jacob Rees-Mogg a new Brexit job.
- It comes after he promised to change Downing Street staff to appease angry Conservative MPs.
- For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.
Boris Johnson will carry out a mini reshuffle of his team on Wednesday after promising to change key members of his team to appease angry Conservative MPs, Downing Street confirmed.
"You can expect there will be a small number of changes to be announced this afternoon," a spokesman said.
Johnson is expected to move Chief Whip Mark Harper to a new role, with Chris Pincher considered the frontrunner to replace him, as Insider reported in January.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, could be handed a Cabinet-level role as a minister for "Brexit opportunities," reports said.
Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.
Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
|
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Indexes
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes