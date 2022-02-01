Boris Johnson told MPs he would shake up his team, including firing some existing members.

Although one payrolled MP has resigned, the prime minister seems to have "bought some time."

But the clock is ticking, with the May local elections now gearing up to be a crunch point.

Boris Johnson has "bought himself some extra time" by vowing to sack some of his staff and bring some senior and well-regarded figures back on board, Conservative MPs told Insider.

The prime minister held a behind-closed-doors meeting with backbenchers on Monday evening, just minutes after concluding a somewhat bruising session in the Commons chamber.

While the PM struggled to gain control of the situation in the more public sphere — one MP, who spoke on the basis of anonymity, told Insider it was "poor" adding the "tone was completely wrong" — he appears to have won more backing in private.

One key promise, which has placated several Conservative colleagues, was to bring strategist Lynton Crosby back on board. David Canzini, who works with the so-called master of the dark arts, may join him.

Johnson also vowed to make cuts to his team, after Sue Gray's report blamed a "failure of leadership." It is widely expected that aides including Martin Reynolds, Dan Rosenfield, and Simon Case could leave his office, although the prime minister told MPs "it wouldn't be fair to name names before they were made aware," said one Tory who attended the meeting and requested anonymity to speak freely.

Johnson also promised a wider shake-up across government, although was "evasive" about whether this would relate to officials or a possible reshuffle.

Gary Sambrook, a member of the 1922 executive who is said to have taken part in the abortive 'pork pie plot' to oust Johnson just two weeks ago, said the prime minister was the man "we love and who has delivered," as he confirmed his support.

Iâ€™ve listened carefully to the Prime Minister today, the @BorisJohnson we love and who has delivered. Heâ€™s made promises on how he wants to change how he does things, how he wants to deliver for my constituents and the UK and I support him in doing that. Letâ€™s get on with the job — Gary Sambrook MP (@GarySambrook89) January 31, 2022

"I think it has likely bought him some extra time," said one MP, who asked to remain anonymous, afterwards. "Lots of talk about a more collegiate approach and reducing the size of the Number 10 operation. Has to be delivered on now though."

Another added: "He's done enough to survive for now. It's better this evening than this afternoon... but there isn't really a defence beyond 'wait for the police'."

That sense — that MPs are giving Johnson the benefit of the doubt — pervaded Westminster on Monday.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the defence select committee, said he would hold Johnson to his promise to publish the Sue Gray report in full after the police investigation has concluded.

"If the PM fails to publish the report in full then he will no longer have my support," he said.

But Johnson's charm did not win over everyone in the party. Angela Richardson, the MP for Guildford and a PPS to Michael Gove, announced on Monday afternoon that she had resigned from the Government.

During his speech to the Commons, Johnson was hammered by Tory MPs who are exasperated by his failure to grip the problem, as well as others who have always disliked the man they have long seen as untrustworthy.

Theresa May caused Labour MPs to erupt as she grilled her successor on whether he "had not read the rules, or didn't understand the rules, or didn't think the rules applied to Number 10."

Caroline Nokes, one of the 21 MPs who had the whip removed when she voted to block a no-deal Brexit back in 2019, challenged Johnson over what accountability his new team would have.

Andrew Mitchell, a former minister who had been angered by Johnson's decision to cut foreign aid, told the Commons: "He no longer enjoys my support."

Aaron Bell, one of the 2019 intake, asked Johnson if he had been a "fool" for following the rules when it came to his grandmother's funeral.

Several subsequently bemoaned his choice of attack on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, suggesting the former director of public prosecutions, had "used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, as far as I can see."

This is a widely debunked claim that has circulated on social media, and appears to be linked to right-wing accounts.

Johnson now appears to be dividing the party between supporters and opponents, with one former minister telling Insider the party was "utterly divided" and had been "contaminated" by the row.

Exactly how much time the prime minister has is unclear. Johnson is now due to fly out to Ukraine, for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky as tensions on the country's border with Russia continue to rise.

But he will have to return to the Commons for another round with Starmer, while would-be leadership rivals continue to plot and journalists dig out details of the three new parties that Gray's report has revealed.

Short of any fresh revelations in the next few weeks, and with the police investigation likely to take some months, MPs are now looking to the local elections to determine what to do next. Conservative backbenchers are acutely aware that a general election is likely in just over two years, giving around six months to put up or shut up.

"A clean out of the top team will be seen as job done [within Number 10]," one backbencher told Insider. "I'm not sure the public will necessarily see it that way."

