Boris Johnson facing leadership contest after more than 54 of his own MPs submit letters of no confidence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a leadership vote Monday evening.

The threshold of letters of no confidence has been met, Sir Graham Brady confirmed.

The vote will take place between 6pm and 8pm, he said.

Sir Graham Brady said Monday morning that he had received enough letters of no confidence to trigger a vote in the prime minister's leadership.

That will take place between 6pm and 8pm tonight, he added.

In a statement, Brady said: "The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

"In accordance with the rules a ballot will be held between 18:00 and 20:00 today Monday 6th June - details to be confirmed."

Brady heads the 1922 executive committee. That group worked with Number 10 during a similar crisis in Theresa May's leadership, but there is apparently personal animus between Johnson and several of its members.

Johnson has been said to be mulling a snap election as early as this year, rather than allow his fate to be decided by backbenchers — and to get out ahead of a worsening economic picture.





Speaking to journalists immediately after publishing his statement, Brady said the vote would take place in the House of Commons and that the results would be announced "shortly thereafter".He said: "I notified the prime minister yesterday that threshold had been reached and we agreed a timetable.

"He shared my view, which is also in line with the rules that we have in place, that the vote should happen as soon as reasonably could have taken place."

Brady said some of his Tory colleagues had "asked specifically it should not be until after the jubilee celebrations" – appearing to confirm what sources had claimed last week.

After Brady's announcement, a spokesperson for Downing Street said: "Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people's priorities.

"The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they're united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force."

It came aftter another senior MP published a letter of no confidence Monday morning.

Jesse Norman, a former Treasury minister, went public with an excoriating letter criticising Johnson for several facets of his leadership and recent policies.

It included "ugly" plans to send failed asylum seekers to Rwanda, as well as the so-called "partygate" scandal in which Johnson and those around broke rules to hold parties in the UK's coronavirus lockdowns.

