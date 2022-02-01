Nearly a dozen HBCUs across the country reported bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

Howard University, Alcorn State, and Jackson State are among those targeted on Tuesday morning.

It's the second day in a row that multiple historically Black colleges received bomb threats.

Over a dozen historically Black colleges and universities across the country received bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

Jackson State, Kentucky State, Fort Valley State, Morgan State, Xavier University of Lousiana, Edgar Waters University, and Howard University all posted to Twitter early Tuesday morning saying they had received bomb threats.

Alcorn State and Tougaloo College also both posted to their respective websites saying they would hold classes remotely after a Tuesday bomb threat.

The University of the District of Columbia investigated a bomb threat at around 03:20, but classes continued as normal on Tuesday, according to WTOP.

In addition, Spelman College said that law enforcement responded to a potential threat.

"The Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were immediately responsive and swept the campus with the assistance of bomb detection dogs," Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell said in a statement. "No devices were detected."

Meanwhile, two more schools also posted warnings — though they didn't specify if the emergencies were the result of a bomb threat.

Mississippi Valley State posted to Facebook that all "persons on campus are advised to shelter-in-place until further information is available."

Meanwhile, Coppin State University posted an emergency alert to its website and told people to "shelter in place."

As of 07:30 local time, Howard University said Washington DC's Metropolitan Police had given an "all-clear" and the shelter-in-place was lifted.

It's the second day in a row that multiple HBCUs received bomb threats.

On Monday, Delaware State, Southern University and A&M College, Albany State, Bowie State University, and Bethune-Cookman University also were threatened.





