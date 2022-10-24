Trending

Listen to Bob Woodward's interviews with Trump that made him think of Trump as an 'unparalleled danger'

Hannah Getahun
Hannah Getahun ,

Donald Trump and Bob Woodward
Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward and former President Donald Trump.
  • Bob Woodward said he changed his mind about Trump after re-listening to his own interviews.
  • Woodward previously described the former president as the "wrong man" for the presidency.
  • But "Trump is an unparalleled danger," Woodward wrote on Sunday in the Washington Post.
Ahead of the release of his never-before-heard audio interviews with former President Donald Trump, Watergate journalist Bob Woodward wrote that after listening to the unreleased tapes again, he concluded that Trump was an "unparalleled danger" rather than just the "wrong man" to be president. 

"The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward's Twenty Interviews with President Trump," set to be released on Tuesday, is an audiobook of previously unreleased conversations between the veteran journalist and the businessman-turned-politician. 

In an op-ed for the Washington Post released on Sunday, which includes previously unreleased snippets of "The Trump Tapes," Woodward wrote that he had concluded his 2020 book on Trump by calling him "the wrong man for the job." 

Woodward now says his assessment of Trump did not accurately describe the former president.

"Two years later, I realise I didn't go far enough. Trump is an unparalleled danger," Woodward wrote. He continued: "When you listen to him on the range of issues from foreign policy to the virus to racial injustice, it's clear he did not know what to do. Trump was overwhelmed by the job. He was largely disconnected from the needs and leadership expectations of the public and his absolute self-focus became the presidency."

Woodward explains in his piece for the Post that he decided to release the tapes to capture Trump's personality in a way that the written word couldn't. "Trump's voice magnifies his presence," Woodward said. 

 

The tapes allow listeners to hear Trump repeatedly interrupting and at times mocking Woodward as they speak about the most pressing policy issues of his presidency, including his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, which Woodward described as Trump's "greatest failure."

In clips of the Trump Tapes previously released by CNN, Trump can be heard talking about his admiration for strongmen leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean President Kim Jong Un. In another clip, Trump also bragged to Woodward that no other president was "tougher" than him when faced with impeachment.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

