LIVE | The return of Black Friday travel deals, and Makro says strikes won't be disruptive

Price review, news analysis, opinion

Makro stores are due to see protests all weekend, but its parent company says all will be well.

There's a war on in the air fryer aisle this Black Friday.

Electricity rationing may mean you'll have to be more patient while shopping this year – even online.

Here's what you need to know about Black Friday 2022 in South Africa, including the best deals and discounts we've seen.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

South Africans – and especially South African retailers – have taken a shine to the Black Friday concept, and there are some good deals to be had on the day.

But there is also plenty of reason to be sceptical about claimed discounts; things may be genuinely cheaper than they normally are, but that doesn't mean you won't get them cheaper still after Christmas.

Here's what you need to know about Black Friday 2022 in South Africa.

Travel deals could finally return this Black Friday

There just aren't enough flights, especially domestically, so you could struggle to find really cheap seats. But if you are shopping for touring or cruising, there are deals to be had this Black Friday.

And if you are shopping into 2023 and 2024, package holidays could be going at a really good discount, thanks to the expected full (or at least fuller) post-pandemic recovery of the airline industry by then.

Read it here | South Africans finally get some Black Friday travel deals – for the first time in two years

Makro isn't worried about strike plans

The SA Commercial, Catering, and Allied Workers Union says it will picket the Makro warehouse stores on Friday and Saturday. The union is demanding a 12% increase, while Makro owner Massmart has offered 4.5%.

But the company isn't worried, saying it has contingency plans in place and expects no disruption to shopping.

Makro has a huge range of stuff on sale in online-only deals, from fans to frying pans, in what it calls its "Black 5 Day" promotion. Much of that comes with free delivery.

Read at News24 |Union plans pickets at Makro warehouses on Black Friday

There are some pretty good deals on air fryers

Several retailers are keen to sell air fryers this year, we think because it is still a relatively new category of supposedly must-have device that happens to be small enough to fit in a trolley but that carries a pretty high price tag.

Early Black Friday air fryer deals have already been selling well, retailers told us, and some of the prices are pretty attractive, with claimed discounts of up to R1,000.

We've seen prices ranging from R700 to R2,500, depending on brand and size.

Read it here | If you must buy an air fryer this Black Friday, these are some of the better deals on offer

Some big shoe retailers have specials going - but you may have to work for it

Several big-name shoe brands are now on sale for Black Friday, and many of South Africa's biggest shoe retailers have special offers going. Having a weird size or shape of foot may be an advantage.

Some online stores are still holding out for midnight reveals, others have offers on limited stock.

Here's where you can go looking for trainers, sneakers, sporty shoes, loafers, and sandals.

Travel deals are back - after two years

This Black Friday promises a wide range of travel deals for South Africans following a two-year drought due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Travel promotions are likely to include discounts on flights, accommodation, and holiday packages.

However, travel deals on offer are likely to point towards travel in 2023/2024.

Read it here | South Africans finally get some Black Friday travel deals – for the first time in two years

Load shedding means you may have to show a bit more patience than in pre-pandemic times

Pretty much everyone thinks footfall numbers in stores and malls will be back around pre-pandemic levels this Black Friday – which isn't necessarily good news.

On the one hand, bigger sales volumes means retailers can offer more and better genuine discounts. But with electricity rationing looming, there could be delays, even online.

Stores and malls with backup power will be okay, but will likely attract shoppers that may have gone elsewhere, making them extra crowded. Websites that may have struggled under demand anyway certainly won't do any better when the power is off in some parts of the country, though the biggest online impact will likely be to your local internet connection, as always.

No matter what way you are shopping this Black Friday, keep in mind that load shedding may mess with your schedule.

Read it here | Black Friday blackouts to hurt SA shoppers and retailers – but malls with backup power will thrive

Here's what else you need to know about Black Friday in South Africa.

When is Black Friday in South Africa?

The increasingly global special shopping day Black Friday falls on 25 November 2022. But South African retailers have rolling discount windows that stretch all the way through to early January – and that is important if you are looking for something with a big price tag but not necessarily a specific model, say a TV of a certain size but without a preference as to the manufacturer.

Are Black Friday prices good in South Africa?

We have closely tracked Black Friday promotions since 2018, and we have seen some eye-popping promotions. But the best deals tend to be on strictly limited products (and even sub-categories of products, such as specific colours for household goods), with limited stock available, for a limited period of time. Retailers are trying to get you to shop more, and sometimes they're trying to clear shelves, but they're not actually trying to do you a favour.

Prices can drop quite a bit below their Black Friday level in the weeks after, where retailers miscalculate demand and need to clear shelves.

In more recent years, we've seen a return to the old pre-Black-Friday days, where the post-Christmas sales can come bring lower prices than at any other time of the year.

This article is regularly updated. Pricing and availability is correct at publication, but with fast-expiring discounts and limited stock, we can make no guarantee of either.