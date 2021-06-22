On Sunday, a 30-year-old woman was injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

The woman had "significant" injuries and was flown to a nearby hospital.

Yellowstone is home to the largest bison population on public land in the US.

On Sunday, a bison in Yellowstone National Park injured a woman, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reported that the 30-year-old woman was near a trail at the northern end of Yellowstone Lake in the 2-million-acre national park that stretches through Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana.

It's not immediately known how the bison hurt the woman, but she suffered "significant" injuries and was flown to a hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho, according to The Billings Gazette, a newspaper in Montana.

It's not unheard of for bison to hurt or injure humans, according to a 2018 study from the journal "One Health" that reviewed Bison encounters in the park.

On average, bison injure one or two people in Yellowstone every year, and the animals have injured more Yellowstone visitors than any other animal in the park, the study reports. Typically, injuries occur when a person approaches the animal to take a photo, according to the study.

With many national parks experiencing Disneyland-like crowds this summer, it's important for visitors to remember to give wild animals plenty of space, the NPS states on its website for Yellowstone National Park.

People should stay at least 75 feet away from large animals and 300 feet away from wolves and bears, according to the AP.

Early Friday morning, a 16-year-old girl was attacked by a black bear in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

The girl was reportedly sleeping in her hammock on a family camping trip when the bear attacked, WBIR-TV and Knoxville News Sentinel reported. The unidentified girl suffered body injuries and cuts to her head but was stable.

"While serious incidents with bears are rare, we remind visitors to remain vigilant while in the backcountry and to follow all precautions while hiking in bear country," Cassius Cash, the park's superintendent, said in a statement obtained by WBIR-TV. "The safety of visitors is our No. 1 priority.

