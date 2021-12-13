Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa launched into space last Wednesday to visit the ISS for 12 days.

He shared footage of his training, including videos of him in zero-gravity and playing badminton.

One video showed him in a spinning chair, which he said "almost feels like torture."

Maezawa is visiting the International Space Station, and took off in a Russian Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan.

Before his trip, Maezawa shared videos of what he called his "unusual training in Russia" on Twitter, which included spinning fast on a chair and playing badminton:

ã€11 days until Launch??ã€‘ Unusual training in Russia â‘¢ The spinning chair - almost feels like torture. Some cosmonauts say itâ€™s necessary, some say itâ€™s not. Either way, itâ€™s the hardest training ever done. â€»Warning: eyes will be spinning just by watching#MZJourneytoSpace pic.twitter.com/ARzh7yaXXk — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuckMZ) November 27, 2021

He also shared a training video of him bouncing on a trampoline:

Maezawa tweeted a video of him "experiencing zero-gravity for the first time." It showed him doing flips, being spun around, and opening a bottle of water.

He also shared photos of him lying upside down on a bed to prepare:

Maezawa is also scheduled to visit the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2023.

