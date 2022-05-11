Bill Gates says he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He announced the result in a tweet Tuesday.

His book on how to prevent the next pandemic published last week.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

The coronavirus has caught Bill Gates.

In a Twitter thread Tuesday, the billionaire reported that he tested positive for Covid-19.

"I've tested positive for Covid. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again," he wrote.

I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

In the thread, he added that he is "fortunate" to have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and boosted, as well as "have access to testing and great medical care."

"The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on [Microsoft] Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work," he added in another tweet.

His book, "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic," came out last week, published by Penguin Random House.

"We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again," he added in a final tweet.



