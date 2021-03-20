On Friday, Bill Gates said he planned to fly less and eat more synthetic meat to cut carbon emissions.

The Microsoft co-founder was speaking during an Reddit Ask Me Anything session.

He also said driving electric cars and installing solar panels at home were part of his strategy.

The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist was discussing his efforts tackle climate change in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, CNBC reported.

Gates, a long-term advocate for pandemic preparedness, is once again sounding the alarm for another potentially devastating emergency - climate change.

Last year, Gates issued a stark warning for the world: "Within the next 40 years, increases in global temperatures are projected to raise global mortality rates by the same amount - 14 deaths per 100,000," he said. "By the end of the century, if emissions growth stays high, climate change could be responsible for 73 extra deaths per 100,000 people. In a lower emissions scenario, the death rate drops to 10 per 100,000."

More recently, he published a book on the subject, entitled "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."

In his latest Reddit session, Gates was asked what people could do to help reduce their carbon footprints on the planet. Along with other pieces of advice, he suggested that people should consume less.

Gates was also asked what he was doing to eliminate carbon emissions. "On the personal front, I am doing a lot more," Gates wrote. "I am driving electric cars. I have solar panels at my house. I eat synthetic meat (some of the time!). I buy green aviation fuel. I pay for direct air capture by Climeworks. I help finance electric heat pumps in low-cost housing to replace natural gas," CNBC reported.

He also mentioned plans to fly a lot less "now that the pandemic has shown we can get by with less trips." The pandemic has proven that business travel can be cut down or avoided, given the success of remote-work models. Gates' company, Microsoft, makes the globally popular Teams app, which gives workers the ability to chat and meet virtually.

The urgency to act comes after Gates warned the public that "by 2060, climate change could be just as deadly as Covid-19, and by 2100 it could be five times as deadly."