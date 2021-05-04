Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, announced he and his wife, Melinda, will divorce.

Gates married Melinda French in 1994 after the two met at work.

The two run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has an endowment of $49.8 billion (R719 billion) as of 2019.

Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced.

The billionaire Microsoft founder announced his plans to separate with his wife of 27 years on Monday.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," Bill Gates said in a tweet. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

Bill and Melinda Gates have been married since 1994, raised three kids, are worth $130.5 billion (R1.9 trillion), and run a namesake philanthropic enterprise boasting a $49.8 billion (R719 billion) endowment.

Here's a look at the marriage between Bill and Melinda: